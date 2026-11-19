GOOGLE HAS REPORTEDLY rejected a request from the UK government to remove a YouTube video in which convicted rapist Russell Brand claims he is innocent.

According to the BBC, Google denied the request because it determined its rules had not been broken.

Brand’s wife Laura Gallacher shared the message from the jailed sex offender in which he insisted he was not guilty of the offences for which he is serving a 10-and-a-half-year term.

Gallacher read out the message on their YouTube podcast on Sunday, prompting an official investigation into whether Brand had breached prison rules.

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Downing Street described his comments as “clearly appalling”.

The Ministry of Justice (MoJ) submitted an official request to Google, which owns YouTube, asking for the video to be removed.

An MoJ spokesperson said: “It is only right that the Government asks for content that is distressing for victims to be taken down, and we strongly believe YouTube should remove this content.

“Removal ultimately depends on the platform’s own terms.”

Meta disabled Brand’s Instagram and Facebook accounts after his conviction.

Google has been contacted for comment.

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Labour’s deputy leader Lucy Powell earlier condemned media organisations for playing the message, criticising broadcasters for “amplifying” Brand’s words.

She told LBC Radio: “I was appalled at that and actually I think mainstream media shouldn’t have transmitted that either.”

She said Brand was “someone who’s not showing a jot of remorse, a jot of any sensitivity at all to their victims”.

“This is somebody who’s been convicted and found guilty of very, very serious offences and rape.”

Asked why she wanted to censor that message, she said: “It’s a platform I don’t think… should have been amplified, to be honest.”