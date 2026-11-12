Russell Brand’s Instagram and Facebook accounts disabled following rape conviction

THE FACEBOOK AND Instagram accounts of Russell Brand have been disabled following his conviction for rape and sexual assault.

The accounts, each of which had millions of followers, were disabled for violating Meta’s community standards.

There are several reasons an account can be disabled under Meta’s community standards, including if it is owned by a sex offender who has been convicted of offences related to sexual abuse.

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On Monday, 51-year-old Brand was sentenced to 10 and a half years behind bars for raping one woman and sexually assaulting three others.

The sex offender preyed on women he encountered while becoming one of Britain’s best-known stand-up comedians, a lauded TV and radio host, and a Hollywood movie star.

His victims came to court to reveal how Brand had forced them into sexual activity, sometimes within seconds of them first meeting, using his fame to determinedly pursue a goal of sex with 5,000 women.

A post shared on Brand’s X account, which is still active, announced the removal of his accounts on Wednesday night.

The post included a screenshot from Meta which said: “We disabled your account. You no longer have access to russellbrand.”

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The screenshot said “you cannot request another review of this decision”.

Brand’s post was captioned: “There never was a Russell Brand, according to @Meta.”

“Thank God for @elonmusk. Stay tuned,” it continued.

Musk, the owner of X, has deemed Brand’s sentence “unjust”.