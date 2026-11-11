Are you a teacher, nurse or civil service officer? Here's how much you'd get from the pay deal

PUBLIC SECTOR WORKERS earning less than €60,000 would receive a €1,200 increase in their annual basic salary this year under the first phase of the agreement reached overnight.

Those earning above that threshold would receive a 2% increase.

The proposed agreement was reached following talks at the Workplace Relations Commission, with tomorrow’s planned strike suspended to allow unions to consider the deal and ballot members.

It provides for pay increases totalling 10.75% over its lifetime, running until March 2029.

The first adjustment would be backdated to 1 September 2026.

The €1,200 is an increase in the annual salary rate, equivalent to €100 a month before deductions for a full-time worker. It’s also important to clarify that it’s not a one-off bonus, it is a permanent salary increase.

Workers would also receive arrears covering the period since September.

For example, someone earning €40,000 would receive the €1,200 increase because it is greater than 2% of their salary, bringing their annual pay to €41,200.

The examples below show only the first increase in the pay deal, excluding overtime, allowances, tax and pension deductions, and any separate increase from progressing up a salary scale.

For clerical, executive and administrative officers, we have used points one, five and seven to show the pay for entry-level workers and those who are approximately three and five years in the grade.

Qualifying staff recruited since 2011 skip point four, meaning someone completing three years would move to point five rather than point four.

For higher executive officers, we’ve used points one, four and six. Actual progression depends on the rules applying to each employee and any recognised previous service.

We’re also including the highest point on the pay scale for each position (not including long service increments).

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Clerical officers

Clerical officers’ pay scales are published as weekly rates, as they are paid every Friday. The €1,200 annual increase would mean roughly €23.08 extra per week.

Point one (entry level): Weekly basic pay would rise from €611.75 to €634.83

Weekly basic pay would rise from €611.75 to Point five (three years): Weekly basic pay would rise from €695.32 to €718.40

Weekly basic pay would rise from €695.32 to Point seven (five years): Weekly basic pay would rise from €744.51 to €767.59

Weekly basic pay would rise from €744.51 to Point 14 (top of pay scale): Weekly basic pay would rise from €905.60 to €928.68

Executive officers

Each of these annual salaries would also increase by €1,200.

Point one (entry level): Annual basic pay would rise from €38,803 to €40,003

Annual basic pay would rise from €38,803 to Point five (three years): Annual basic pay would rise from €45,965 to €47,165

Annual basic pay would rise from €45,965 to Point seven (five years): Annual basic pay would rise from €49,703 to €50,903

Annual basic pay would rise from €49,703 to Point 11 (top of pay scale): Annual basic pay would rise from €58,624 to €60,824

Higher executive officers

All three examples are above €60,000, meaning the 2% increase would apply.

Point one (entry level): Annual basic pay would rise from €60,029 to €61,229.58 , an increase of €1,200.58

Annual basic pay would rise from €60,029 to , an increase of €1,200.58 Point four (three years): Annual basic pay would rise from €65,286 to €66,591.72 , an increase of €1,305.72

Annual basic pay would rise from €65,286 to , an increase of €1,305.72 Point six (five years): Annual basic pay would rise from €68,792 to €70,167.84 , an increase of €1,375.84

Annual basic pay would rise from €68,792 to , an increase of €1,375.84 Point seven (top of pay scale): Annual basic pay would rise from €70,547 to €71,957.94, an increase of €1410.94

Administrative officers

For most of these annual salaries it would be an increase of €1,200, but for more experienced AOs, a 2% pay rise would kick in.

Point one (entry level): Annual basic pay would rise from €41,176 to €42,376

Annual basic pay would rise from €41,176 to Point five (three years): Annual basic pay would rise from €52,470 to €53,670

Annual basic pay would rise from €52,470 to Point seven (five years): Annual basic pay would rise from €59,567 to €60,767

Annual basic pay would rise from €59,567 to Point 10 (top of pay scale): Annual basic pay would rise from €70,547 to €71957.94 (2% increase)

Primary teachers

For primary teachers on the post-2011 scale, the first increase would mean:

Point one (entry level): Annual basic pay would rise from €45,833 to €47,033 , an increase of €1,200

Annual basic pay would rise from €45,833 to , an increase of €1,200 Point five (three years): Pay would rise from €51,510 to €52,710 , an increase of €1,200

Pay would rise from €51,510 to , an increase of €1,200 Point seven (five years): Pay would rise from €54,742 to €55,942 , an increase of €1,200

Pay would rise from €54,742 to , an increase of €1,200 Point 10 (seven years): Pay would rise from €60,785 to €62,000.70 , a 2% increase worth €1,215.70

Pay would rise from €60,785 to , a 2% increase worth €1,215.70 Point 27 (top of pay scale): Pay would rise from €84,412 to €86,100.24, a 2% increase worth €1,688.24

Point 10 is the first point on this scale where the 2% increase would exceed €1,200.

A teacher starting on point one would normally reach it after seven completed years of service, as eligible teachers skip points four and eight.

Nurses and midwives

For nurses and midwives, a similar pay increase of €1,200 would come into effect for entry level and some senior workers.

Some senior positions, including clinical instructors, nurse/midwife tutors and public health nurses, who all earn more than €60,000, would receive pay increases of 2%.

General nurse/midwife

Point one (entry level): Annual basic pay would rise from €38,166 to €39,366 , an increase of €1,200

Annual basic pay would rise from €38,166 to , an increase of €1,200 Point four (three years): Annual basic pay would rise from €42,519 to €43,719 , an increase of €1,200

Annual basic pay would rise from €42,519 to , an increase of €1,200 Point six (five years): Annual basic pay would rise from €45,907 to €47,107 , an increase of €1,200

Annual basic pay would rise from €45,907 to , an increase of €1,200 Point 12 (top of pay scale): Annual basic pay would rise from €54,956 to €56,156, an increase of €1,200

Clinical nurse/midwife manager 1

Point one (entry level): Annual basic pay would rise from €57,780 to €58,980 , an increase of €1,200

Annual basic pay would rise from €57,780 to , an increase of €1,200 Point four (three years): Annual basic pay would rise from €61,810 to €63,046.20 , an increase of €1,236.20 (2% increase)

Annual basic pay would rise from €61,810 to , an increase of €1,236.20 (2% increase) Point six (five years): Annual basic pay would rise from €64,809 to €66,105.18 , an increase of €1,296.18 (2% increase)

Annual basic pay would rise from €64,809 to , an increase of €1,296.18 (2% increase) Point eight (top of pay scale): Annual basic pay would rise from €68,046 to €69,406.92, an increase of €1,360.92

Nurse/midwife tutor

Point one (entry level): Annual basic pay would rise from €73,793 to €75,268.86 , an increase of €1,475.86 (2% increase)

Annual basic pay would rise from €73,793 to , an increase of €1,475.86 (2% increase) Point four (three years): Annual basic pay would rise from €76,798 to €78,333.96 , an increase of €1,535.96 (2% increase)

Annual basic pay would rise from €76,798 to , an increase of €1,535.96 (2% increase) Point six (five years): Annual basic pay would rise from €78,804 to €80,380.08 , an increase of €1,576.08 (2% increase)

Annual basic pay would rise from €78,804 to , an increase of €1,576.08 (2% increase) Point 10 (top of pay scale): Annual basic pay would rise from €82,809 to €84,465.18, an increase of €1656.18 (2% increase)

Public health nurse

Point one (entry level): Annual basic pay would rise from €62,699 to €63,952.98 , an increase of €1,253.98 (2% increase)

Annual basic pay would rise from €62,699 to , an increase of €1,253.98 (2% increase) Point four (three years): Annual basic pay would rise from €66,048 to €67,368.96 , an increase of €1,320.96 (2% increase)

Annual basic pay would rise from €66,048 to , an increase of €1,320.96 (2% increase) Point six (five years): Annual basic pay would rise from €69,189 to €70,572.78 , an increase of €1,383.78 (2% increase)

Annual basic pay would rise from €69,189 to , an increase of €1,383.78 (2% increase) Point 10 (top of pay scale): Annual basic pay would rise from €76,921 to €78,459.42,an increase of €1538.42 (2% increase)

Further increases will follow in later phases of the proposed agreement.