There are roughly 800 electronic displays across the country, according to the NTA RollingNews.ie
The Daily Poll

Are the bus arrival displays reliable in your area?

The Green Party has called on the NTA to tackle repeated breakdowns at passenger information monitors.
11.14am, 11 Nov 2026
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THE NATIONAL TRANSPORT Authority (NTA) has said it has “no simple solution” for fixing out-of-order electronic display screens at a number of bus stops.

There are around 800 real-time information monitors at select bus stops around the country – and the Green Party has called on the NTA to tackle repeated breakdowns at these displays.

NTA deputy chief executive Hugh Creegan said that the “time required for ESB Networks to provide a connection to the grid” has resulted in “significant delays” in repairing the monitors.

Green Party leader and Dublin West TD Roderic O’Gorman said separate display monitors in Blanchardstown have been out of order for almost all of this year, while other displays outside Leinster House have disconnected recently.

So, today we’re asking: Are the bus arrival displays reliable in your area?


Poll Results:

Sometimes (607)
Most of the time (538)
No – never (451)
There are no displays installed in my area (327)
Yes – always (110)
I'm not sure (51)

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Comments Summary
AI-GENERATED
Readers argue real-time bus displays and schedules are completely unreliable
Where they land
Real-time monitors give inaccurate estimates or fail entirely
What they think
Countdown clocks show inaccurate estimates due to traffic
Ghost buses disappear without ever arriving
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