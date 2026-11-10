Joe Biden makes surprise appearance in Dublin, sparking protests at Trinity

FORMER US PRESIDENT Joe Biden has made an unexpected appearance at Trinity College Dublin today.

He is there with his son, Hunter Biden, who is receiving a gold medal at an event organised by The Hist, one of the university’s debating societies.

Former US president Joe Biden meets students during a visit to the College Historical Society in Dublin. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

During his visit to Dublin, Joe Biden also met the Taoiseach. In a post on X, Micheál Martin welcomed Biden and his family – his wife Jill and daughter Ashley – to Dublin. “We reflected on his strong Irish roots and previous visits, appreciating his lifelong support for Ireland,” he wrote. Very pleased to welcome former US President @JoeBiden and his family to Dublin. We reflected on his strong Irish roots and previous visits, appreciating his lifelong support for Ireland. https://t.co/aol5ikpih5 — Micheál Martin (@MichealMartinTD) November 10, 2026 Biden was accompanied by five blacked-out vehicles and a close protection detail, with garda presence at the event. Security presence and people gather at Trinity College Dublin during Joe Biden's visit. Niall O’Connor / The Journal Niall O’Connor / The Journal / The Journal

Students passing by the Examination Hall venue where the event is taking place were surprised to see the former US president on their campus.

Pro Palestine protestors during Joe Biden's visit to Trinity College Dublin. Niall O’Connor / The Journal Niall O’Connor / The Journal / The Journal

The Journal was told that he appeared frail and moved slowly before waving to a small group of students.

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A small group of pro-Palestinian protesters gathered outside the venue and delivered anti-war speeches.

Hunter Biden will receive the Gold Medal for Outstanding Contribution to Public Discourse.

The Hist, founded in 1770, is the oldest student and debating society in the world.

Instagram / The Hist Instagram / The Hist / The Hist

In a post on Instagram, the society wrote: “Biden’s recent advocacy on the state of American politics and media as well as for matters of addiction and recovery make him a commendable figure.

“In this spirit, we recognise him as our latest recipient of the Gold Medal.”

Additional reporting by Niall O’Connor