Joe Biden at Trinity College Dublin. Alamy
Biden His Time

Joe Biden makes surprise appearance in Dublin, sparking protests at Trinity

As if Dublin wasn’t busy enough this week, the capital is also briefly hosting the former US president and his family.
3.31pm, 10 Nov 2026
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FORMER US PRESIDENT Joe Biden has made an unexpected appearance at Trinity College Dublin today.

He is there with his son, Hunter Biden, who is receiving a gold medal at an event organised by The Hist, one of the university’s debating societies.

former-us-president-joe-biden-meets-students-during-a-visit-to-the-college-historical-society-in-dublin-where-his-son-hunter-biden-is-due-to-receive-the-gold-medal-for-outstanding-contribution-to-publ Former US president Joe Biden meets students during a visit to the College Historical Society in Dublin. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

During his visit to Dublin, Joe Biden also met the Taoiseach. In a post on X, Micheál Martin welcomed Biden and his family – his wife Jill and daughter Ashley – to Dublin.

“We reflected on his strong Irish roots and previous visits, appreciating his lifelong support for Ireland,” he wrote.

Biden was accompanied by five blacked-out vehicles and a close protection detail, with garda presence at the event.

IMG_9513 Security presence and people gather at Trinity College Dublin during Joe Biden's visit. Niall O’Connor / The Journal Niall O’Connor / The Journal / The Journal

Students passing by the Examination Hall venue where the event is taking place were surprised to see the former US president on their campus.

IMG_9515 Pro Palestine protestors during Joe Biden's visit to Trinity College Dublin. Niall O’Connor / The Journal Niall O’Connor / The Journal / The Journal

The Journal was told that he appeared frail and moved slowly before waving to a small group of students.

A small group of pro-Palestinian protesters gathered outside the venue and delivered anti-war speeches.

Hunter Biden will receive the Gold Medal for Outstanding Contribution to Public Discourse.

The Hist, founded in 1770, is the oldest student and debating society in the world.

Screenshot 2026-11-10 at 17.02.39 Instagram / The Hist Instagram / The Hist / The Hist

In a post on Instagram, the society wrote: “Biden’s recent advocacy on the state of American politics and media as well as for matters of addiction and recovery make him a commendable figure.

“In this spirit, we recognise him as our latest recipient of the Gold Medal.”

Additional reporting by Niall O’Connor

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Readers debate Joe Biden's controversial visit and his son Hunter's honorary medal
Where they land
Supporters defend his record while critics condemn his policies and visit
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Critics brand him genocide Joe and question his mental fitness
Supporters praise his lifelong backing of Ireland and decency
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