Calls for government to scrap planned toll increases

SINN FÉIN HAS called on the government to halt planned motorway toll increases for next year.

The party’s transport spokesperson Pa Daly said people are already struggling with the cost of living and cannot absorb any further price rises.

From January 2027, all 10 tolls on the national road network are set to increase, with hikes starting at 10 cents on the M50 and €1 for the Dublin Port Tunnel. The increases were approved by the board of Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII).

Sinn Féin will present the Dáil with a private members’ motion this evening calling for the increases to be scrapped.

Speaking to reporters at Leinster House this morning, Daly said: “People are struggling.

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“Families are struggling not only with motoring costs such as the increased cost of insurance, petrol and diesel prices, also home heating oil, mortgages, groceries.”

The Sinn Féin motion will call for a review of toll policy and for increased investment in public transport.

Daly said that companies that manage the motorways are making “record” profits from toll increases.

He added: “The evidence is that an increase in tolls doesn’t help with congestion.”

Of the 10 tolled roads in Ireland, eight are managed under a public-private partnership (PPP).

The M50 and Dublin Tunnel are operated by a private company on behalf of TII, which is a State agency.

The joint venture firm that operates the M50 toll for TII returned a pre-tax profit of €668,601 last year, on the back of record traffic levels on the M50.