Russell Brand to be sentenced today after rape and sexual assault conviction

THE SENTENCING HEARING for Russell Brand will take place today at Southwark Crown Court in London.

Brand was convicted on Thursday of rape and multiple sexual assaults.

He was found guilty of raping a young fan he met after one of his Hammersmith Apollo shows in 2009.

The same jury found him not guilty of raping a woman he met at a cabaret show on the fringes of the 1999 Labour Party conference in Bournemouth.

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He was also found not guilty of trying to drag an MTV worker into a toilet to indecently assault her in 2001.

Brand (51) is guilty of groping another MTV worker during a party at a Soho bar in 2004, but not guilty of going on to orally rape her in a toilet.

He is guilty of sexually assaulting a Capital Radio worker after encountering her in a corridor in 2005.

Jurors also found Brand guilty of sexually assaulting a Channel 4 worker during a forced massage in 2009.

Brand was remanded in custody and was told to expect a lengthy sentence at his sentencing hearing today.