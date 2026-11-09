Thirty-one years on from Jo Jo Dullard's disappearance, gardaí appeal for information

TODAY, 9 NOVEMBER, marks 31 years since the disappearance of Josephine ‘Jo Jo’ Dullard.

On 9 November 1995, 21-year-old Jo Jo travelled to Dublin where she spent the evening socialising in Bruxelles Bar, Harry Street, in Dublin 2. She missed her last bus home to Kilkenny that evening and instead at 10pm boarded a bus to Naas, Co Kildare.

She then intended to hitchhike the rest of the way home to Callan, in Co Kilkenny.

She hitched a lift from Naas to Kilcullen, and then from Kilcullen to Moone.

There, at 11.37pm, she made a telephone call to her friend Mary Cullinan, where she said a car had stopped for her and she was going to take a lift.

Jo Jo was not seen nor heard from again.

The following morning, her sister, Kathleen reported her missing.

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In November 2020, 25 years after her disappearance, gardaí upgraded the investigation to a murder investigation.

No person has been brought to justice for the murder of Jo Jo Dullard at this time.

Her father John, died before she was born and her mother Nora died from cancer in 1983. She was the youngest of five siblings, her sisters Mary, Nora and Kathleen and brother Thomas.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone that met, saw, or has any information in relation to the murder of Josephine after 11.37pm on the night of 9 November 1995, who has not spoken to gardaí to please come forward.

A statement from gardaí said: “Jo Jo was in Bruxelles Bar, Harry Street (off Grafton Street), Dublin 2 on 9 November 1995. Do you remember meeting Jo Jo?

“Jo Jo had her Sanyo Stereo cassette Player (model MGP21) with her. Did anyone see this cassette player after 9 November 1995; did anyone receive such a cassette player from a friend or person that could not tell you from where they received it?

“An Garda Síochána is appealing to any person who was hitchhiking in the immediate area around Moone, Co Kildare at the end of October 1995 or the start of November 1995, to please come forward and speak to our investigation team.

“Or did you give a lift to a hitchhiker around the same time in the Moone area? If you did, the investigation team would like to talk to you.”

An Garda Síochána appeals to anyone with any information, no matter how small or insignificant you might believe it to be, to contact Naas Garda Station on 045 884 300 or any Garda station, or anyone who wishes to provide information confidentially should contact the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.