Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

The Remembrance Day run in memory of Ciara Mageean.

INTERNATIONAL

People gather at the site of the train crash. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#KRAKÓW SHOOTING Three dead bodies were found at the 24-year-old suspected gunman’s family home in Ostrowiec Swietokrzyski, a city about 150km northeast of Kraków. Police said they were the bodies of his sister, mother and father, and they are believed to have been shot.

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#PRESS SECRETARY Dana White, the president and chief executive of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), will meet US President Donald Trump to discuss his offer of the role of press secretary.

#ISRAEL COALITION Israeli President Isaac Herzog said that he was giving opposition candidate Gadi Eisenkot the first opportunity to form a governing coalition following elections on 27 October.

#EGYPT Seven people have been killed and 112 injured after two trains collided south of the Egyptian capital.

PARTING SHOT

Bord Gáis Energy Theatre in Dublin has announced seven new productions for next year, as well as an investment in new sound technology.

Next year, Mrs Doubtfire, Hadestown, Operation Mincemeat, The Nutcracker, Guys and Dolls, Hairspray, and Sister Act will all be coming to Dublin.

Tickets for all productions go on sale on Friday 13 November 2026 at 9am through Ticketmaster.