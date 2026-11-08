Man (30s) and woman (60s) arrested on suspicion of murder of Limerick woman

A 30-YEAR-OLD MAN and a 60-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of the murder of Carrie Mullane.

Carrie Mullane, also known as Carrie Noolan, is 39 years old, from Limerick, and has been missing since her arrival in Enniskillen in early October.

Her last confirmed sighting was when she travelled by taxi from Enniskillen bus station on Wellington Road to Trasna Park at around 9pm on 10 October.

Advertisement

Both arrests were made in the Enniskillen area today, and they remain in police custody at this time.

A 35-year-old man arrested on Tuesday has since been charged with murder and preventing the lawful burial of a corpse. He appeared in court on Saturday.

Detective Superintendent Richard Thornton from the Police Service’s Serious Crime Branch said: “Our enquiries to date have not established her whereabouts and have led us to hold serious concern that Carrie may have been murdered sometime after her arrival in Northern Ireland.”

Police are appealing to anyone who may have information to get in touch by calling 101 and asking for the Major Investigation Team on extension 40374 or by quoting reference number 272 29/10/26.

Information can also be provided online at https://reporting.psni.police.uk/appeals.