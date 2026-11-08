You'd like to build a garden room for your teens. Where do you start?

IN OUR BRAND-NEW series, The Big Reno Clinic, experienced quantity surveyor Shay Lally provides answers and solutions to the big (and little, but important) questions you may have about making the most of your home.

This week’s question

I have a long garden in Dublin and two teenagers, who keep asking for a garden room for their friends to come hang out. Where do I start, should I go to a builder/architect or one of the bespoke companies? What prices can I expect to pay?

Shay says

Short answer: Start with a specialist garden room company with a good track record, and expect to pay between €30,000 and €60,000.

Garden rooms have become hugely popular, and it’s easy to see why. The traditional route for building work is an architect first, then quotes from contractors. That works, but for a garden room I’d go a different way.

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Why a specialist? Garden room companies do this every week. Most architects and builders only build one occasionally. A specialist knows the challenges that come up and what you need to think about before you start.

These companies tend to work from set designs that can be tweaked to suit you, and many offer a bespoke option if you want something unique. The professional garden room companies turn up when they say they will, have the installation down to a fine art and get the installation done quickly, so the disruption to your home is small.

What will it cost?

From my research into some of the leading providers, you’re looking at €30,000 to €60,000. The final figure depends on:

The size

The design you choose

Access to your garden

The finishes you choose

Whether you want a WC or a small kitchen.

The more established companies often charge a bit more, but in my experience you generally get what you pay for.

The trap: Finding out what’s missing after you’ve signed a contract. Before you approve a design, read the terms and conditions carefully and check the following:

Lights, sockets and heaters. Make sure there are enough. Adding them later costs more than getting them right at the start.

Groundworks and preparation. Find out what the company does and what’s left to you. Anything you’re responsible for needs to go into your budget.

Planning. Most garden rooms don’t need planning permission, as of this summer, but there are conditions. The rules changed in July, so confirm the current limits with an architect, the council or the garden room company before you commit. As I understand it, the exemption allows garden structures such as home offices, studios and gyms of up to 30 square metres in total, including any existing sheds or similar structures. At least 25 square metres of private open space must be kept to the rear or side of the house, and the structure can’t be used for living or sleeping accommodation, or extend forward of the front wall of the house. Garden rooms are not to be confused with separate liveable dwellings, also now addressed in the new legislation. A separate new exemption allows certain larger, detached auxiliary dwellings to be built in rear gardens, subject to additional conditions. Check the current requirements with your local authority or an architect before committing to a build.

Your roadmap:

Decide what the room is for and roughly how big it needs to be

Shortlist two or three established garden room companies and check their track record

Pick the design that suits you best, either a standard one with tweaks or a bespoke option

Check the planning position for your garden before you sign

Read the terms and conditions, and confirm the lighting, sockets, heating and groundworks are covered

Add the cost of anything you’re responsible for to the price.

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The best thing about a garden room is that it evolves with you. It’s a hangout for the teenagers now, and it can become a home gym or an office at some point down the road.

Key takeaways:

Specialist garden room companies do this all the time, so start with them rather than an architect or builder.

Budget €30,000 to €60,000, depending on size, access, finishes and whether you want a WC or kitchen.

Get the lights, sockets and heaters right at the design stage. Adding them later will cost more

Ask what groundworks are included and what’s left to you. Establish how much the parts your responsible will cost.

Check the planning limits before you sign. They changed this year.

Shay will be back next Sunday to begin answering our readers’ questions and help them move or improve. Follow more of his work on his popular Houses to Restore Instagram account.