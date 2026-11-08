You'd like to build a garden room for your teens. Where do you start?

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IN OUR BRAND-NEW series, The Big Reno Clinic, experienced quantity surveyor Shay Lally provides answers and solutions to the big (and little, but important) questions you may have about making the most of your home.
I have a long garden in Dublin and two teenagers, who keep asking for a garden room for their friends to come hang out. Where do I start, should I go to a builder/architect or one of the bespoke companies? What prices can I expect to pay?
Short answer: Start with a specialist garden room company with a good track record, and expect to pay between €30,000 and €60,000.
Garden rooms have become hugely popular, and it’s easy to see why. The traditional route for building work is an architect first, then quotes from contractors. That works, but for a garden room I’d go a different way.
Why a specialist? Garden room companies do this every week. Most architects and builders only build one occasionally. A specialist knows the challenges that come up and what you need to think about before you start.
These companies tend to work from set designs that can be tweaked to suit you, and many offer a bespoke option if you want something unique. The professional garden room companies turn up when they say they will, have the installation down to a fine art and get the installation done quickly, so the disruption to your home is small.
From my research into some of the leading providers, you’re looking at €30,000 to €60,000. The final figure depends on:
The more established companies often charge a bit more, but in my experience you generally get what you pay for.
The trap: Finding out what’s missing after you’ve signed a contract. Before you approve a design, read the terms and conditions carefully and check the following:
Your roadmap:
The best thing about a garden room is that it evolves with you. It’s a hangout for the teenagers now, and it can become a home gym or an office at some point down the road.
Key takeaways:
Shay will be back next Sunday to begin answering our readers’ questions and help them move or improve. Follow more of his work on his popular Houses to Restore Instagram account.
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