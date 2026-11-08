Motorists warned of difficult travelling conditions as fog warning issued for 12 counties

MET ÉIREANN IS warning of difficult travelling conditions and poor visibility tonight and have issued a fog warning for 12 counties.

All of the counties in Connacht, and Cavan, Donegal, Longford, Louth, Meath, Monaghan and Westmeath will be under the warning from 9pm this evening until 11am on Monday.

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The national forecaster said that there will be “areas of dense fog” across the country.

This follows a previous for warning for all counties in the Republic apart from Donegal, that expired at 11am this morning.

Foggy and misty conditions are likely to run into Monday morning before lifting to give way to moderate winds and a mix of cloud and sunny spells.

Tuesday looks to be dull and in many places damp, with outbreaks of rain and drizzle. Temperatures are forecast to be between 7 and 13 degrees.