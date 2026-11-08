Cars head south in freezing fog on the M7 Motorway near Newbridge in County Kildare yesterday. Eamonn Farrell/Rollingnews.ie
Fog off

Motorists warned of difficult travelling conditions as fog warning issued for 12 counties

This follows a previous fog warning for 25 counties in the Republic.
12.00pm, 8 Nov 2026
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MET ÉIREANN IS warning of difficult travelling conditions and poor visibility tonight and have issued a fog warning for 12 counties. 

All of the counties in Connacht, and Cavan, Donegal, Longford, Louth, Meath, Monaghan and Westmeath will be under the warning from 9pm this evening until 11am on Monday.

The national forecaster said that there will be “areas of dense fog” across the country.

This follows a previous for warning for all counties in the Republic apart from Donegal, that expired at 11am this morning.

Foggy and misty conditions are likely to run into Monday morning before lifting to give way to moderate winds and a mix of cloud and sunny spells.

Tuesday looks to be dull and in many places damp, with outbreaks of rain and drizzle. Temperatures are forecast to be between 7 and 13 degrees.

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