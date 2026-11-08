What you need to know about The Good Daughter

IF YOU’RE ON the lookout for a new suspenseful thriller, you’ll want to set a reminder to catch The Good Daughter when it begins on Sky Atlantic next week.

Here’s everything you need to know about this adaptation of a bestselling book.

What book is it adapted from?

Meghann Fahy Peacock Peacock

The Good Daughter is adapted from the 2017 Karin Slaughter book of the same name.

If you’re not familiar with Slaughter, she’s an American writer who has sold shedloads of her books. She’s written over 25 thrillers and sold 40 million+ copies worldwide.

This isn’t her first adaptation - Pieces of Her was also adapted as a Netflix series in 2022.

So what’s The Good Daughter about?

Advertisement

Meghann Fahy and Brendan Gleeson PEACOCK PEACOCK

Well, in the adaptation Rose Byrne (Platonic, Bridesmaids) and Meghann Fahy (The White Lotus) star as estranged sisters Samantha and Charlotte Quinn.

When they were children, the sisters witnessed a traumatic incident that badly impacted their family. Samantha was left injured, and she eventually ended up moving far away from home.

But 20 years later, there’s a shocking event in their home town, and Samantha returns back in its aftermath. The sisters and their dad – who’s played by our own Brendan Gleeson – have to contend with what’s going on in the present, and the scars of their past.

What else do we know about it?

Rose Byrne Peacock Peacock

It’s set in a small town called Pikeville. Charlotte is working in the town as a lawyer, following in the footsteps of her father. When the new incident occurs, she’s the first witness on the scene, and it stirs up traumatic memories of what happened to her and her sister in the past.

We can also expect some twists and turns, according to Sky:

As the case unfolds and twists through painful memories and buried secrets, what emerges is not just a story of survival, but of enduring ties between a father and his daughters, and the complex bond between sisters.

The series was written and executive produced by Karin Slaughter (Pieces of Her, Will Trent), so we know it’ll be faithful to the text – though likely with some new additions for screen.

Slaughter worked alongside executive producers Bruna Papandrea, Steve Hutensky and Casey Haver for Made Up Stories, (who were behind The Undoing, Pieces of Her and Wolf Like Me), and Rose Byrne. Director and fellow EP is Steph Green (Watchmen, The Americans).

When can we watch it?

The Good Daughter is coming exclusively to Sky and NOW on 12 November.