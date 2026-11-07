Simon Harris says the ‘dole is not a way of life’ as he pledges tougher unemployment penalties

TÁNAISTE SIMON HARRIS has said ‘the dole is a safety net, not a way of life’ in his address at the Fine Gael ard fheis this evening.

Speaking at his party conference at University College Cork, Harris said that at a time of full employment, it was “simply not acceptable” for anyone to remain on the unemployment register year after year.

He called for a new Pathways to Work plan, focused on tackling barriers to employment and helping the long-term unemployed back into work.

Harris warned that “for those who refuse to engage, there will be penalties.”

“We want Ireland to be a country that leads the AI revolution, attracts investment and creates the good jobs of the future”, he added.

Simon Harris tells his party Ard Fheis that the ‘dole is not a way of life’ with remarks met with applause from party members https://t.co/wxovBHTJCM — Christina Finn (@christinafinn8) November 7, 2026

Harris also stressed the need for effective interventions to prevent crime and support vulnerable communities.

“There are good parents out there whose children are being taken over by the drug gangs and lured into a life outside any parental control.

“Let’s be really clear to those who think snorting a line of coke is just another part of a great night out.

“It’s not just a recreational pastime and it’s not a victimless crime. You are part of the problem.”

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“You are fuelling the criminal enterprises making life a misery for so many,” he added.

Harris said every community had the right to live in peace, adding that ensuring this was a reality was a shared responsibility.

Harris also promised that the party would work to introduce a pay-related parents’ benefit ensuring parents’ incomes are protected “while they spend precious time with their newborn child”.

“Social welfare must always be there for people when they need support”, he said.

‘Tougher response’ to illegal immigration

Harris acknowledged the contribution migrants make to Irish society, the economy and public services, while stressing the need for a “firmly managed approach” to “those who migrate to our country through routes other than work permits”.

“We need to maintain a tougher response to illegal immigration”, he said.

He defended the government’s actions to address tent encampments on Dublin’s streets, saying it had shown it could act “swiftly and decisively”.

He also announced plans to introduce a new national migration strategy in the coming months.

Meanwhile, on a united Ireland Harris said Fine Gael’s commitment “is enduring.”

He noted that protecting peace must remain a priority ahead of the 30th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, something which required engagement across all communities.

“We are the United Ireland party. But that commitment must be matched by serious preparation, practical proposals and a willingness to engage with people of all traditions on this island”, he said.