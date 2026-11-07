An image shared online of damage done to the school's chapel. Our Lady's Secondary School
Belmullet

Upset as chapel at secondary school vandalised in Co Mayo

The school’s principal appealed for anyone with any information on the incident to come forward.
3.09pm, 7 Nov 2026
5.6k
3

THE PRINCIPAL OF a secondary school in Co Mayo said there is “sadness and disappointment” following extensive vandalism at the school’s convent and chapel.

Edmund Holmes, principal of Our Lady’s Secondary School in Belmullet, shared images of the damage in the chapel online on Friday.

“We are particularly dismayed to think that people among us could desecrate our beautiful chapel,” Holmes said.

“Religious artefacts, sacred images, stained-glass windows and furnishings have been damaged,” he wrote online in an appeal for information. Parts of the chapel were left in a “shocking state of destruction”.

890970925_1883563232652187_4954312005152649471_n Our Lady's Secondary School Belmullet Our Lady's Secondary School Belmullet

The school dates back to 1943. Religious sisters taught in the school up until 2002. It is now under the trusteeship of the Catholic Education, An Irish Schools Trust (CEIST), the trustee body for over 100 voluntary Catholic schools in Ireland.

The building is an important part of the history and heritage of Belmullet and the wider Erris community, Holmes said, and it holds special memories for generations of students, staff and religious sisters.

He appealed for anyone who may have witnessed suspicious activity in or around the school, convent or chapel in recent weeks, or has any information that might help identify those responsible, to contact the school authorities or gardaí.

“This is not simply an act of vandalism against our school. It is an attack on a place of great historical, cultural and spiritual significance to our entire community.”

Author
View 3 comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
3 Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The Journal supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie