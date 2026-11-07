Thousands gather in Dublin for Ireland’s first national protest against data centres

THOUSANDS OF PEOPLE from across Ireland have gathered in the city centre today for the country’s first national protest against data centre developments.

The march, organised by Friends of the Earth Ireland, will call on the government to introduce an immediate moratorium on new data centres amid growing concerns over their impact on electricity prices, energy security and climate targets.

The demonstration forms part of a Europe-wide day of action, with more than 85 groups across 10 countries taking part.

The protest comes as Central Statistics Office (CSO) figures show wholesale electricity prices have almost doubled over the past year.

Friends of the Earth Ireland data centre campaign lead Rosi Leonard said the cost of Ireland’s rapid expansion of data centres was effecting ordinary households.

She pointed to a recent report which estimated that households may have paid an additional €360 in electricity costs between 2015 and 2023 due to the impact of data centres on the electricity grid.

The demonstration began at Parnell Sqaure in the City Centre. Leah Farrell Leah Farrell

Leonard said further expansion could place additional pressure on household bills, increase reliance on fossil fuels and undermine workers’ rights through what she described as costly investments in artificial intelligence.

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Data centres currently account for 23% of Ireland’s electricity consumption, a level described as unprecedented globally.

Communities across the country have also raised concerns about proposed developments in their areas, including in Dublin, Kildare, Waterford, Westmeath, Mayo and Clare.

In Clondalkin, residents living near Echelon’s DUB10 development have reported persistent noise and disrupted sleep, leading to an investigation by the Environmental Protection Agency.

O'Connell Street in Dublin today. Leah Farrell Leah Farrell

In County Waterford, plans for a campus at the former cheese factory in Kilmeaden, including three data centres, a solar farm and gas turbines, were refused planning permission in October following local opposition.

Meanwhile, residents in Naas and Jigginstown in County Kildare are opposing proposed large-scale developments, while a €1 billion data centre and solar project in Rochfortbridge, County Westmeath, is currently under appeal.

Niamh Fitzgibbon of Kildare Data Centre Awareness said communities across Ireland and Europe were facing similar challenges and should not have to campaign in isolation.

She said today’s demonstration would bring communities together to make their concerns heard by elected representatives.

Friends of the Earth Ireland is urging the government to halt new data centre developments, arguing that continued expansion could threaten energy security, affordability, renewable energy targets and Ireland’s climate commitments.

The campaign has also received public support, with a recent Irish Times-commissioned poll finding that 61% of respondents backed a moratorium on new data centre connections.