Trinity's Workers' Party committee suspended after infighting on Russia-Ukraine war

TRINITY COLLEGE’S BRANCH of The Workers’ Party has had its committee suspended after infighting over varying views on the Russia-Ukraine war between members of the political party.

The senior party announced earlier this week that the Dublin university’s committee would be suspended pending disciplinary proceedings.

The Workers’ Party is described as an all-Ireland party that “promotes Marxism–Leninism and the prospect of a democratic, secular, socialist Republic of Ireland”.

Trinity’s branch claims to cultivate “an understanding of these aims” on campus through guest talks, debates, film screenings, discussions, coffee hours, pub nights and more

“All comrades are welcome!” the branch said in its listing on Trinity College Dublin (TCD)’s Central Societies Committee website.

Student newspaper Trinity News reported that at an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) to elect new committee members, after TCD’s Central Societies Committee deemed its previous election to be unconstitutional due to poor turnout, tensions ran high.

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Some candidates reportedly denounced the party as being pro-Russia during the EGM.

In the aftermath of disagreements leading up to and at the EGM, several members of the party’s college branch were pictured burning their branch membership cards on the campus grounds.

In a statement, The Workers’ Party of Ireland said it “condemns the conduct” of members of the TCD committee, including the burning of membership cards.

It disagreed with their characterisation of the party as “oppressive”, and “false accusations” that it acts as a “Russian puppet”.

The party claimed rules of its constitution had been broken and that some candidates had been ineligible to stand for election.

“Taken together, these actions and statements demonstrate contempt for the organisation they claim to represent,” it said.

The Workers’ Party added that it is “incompatible” to publicly repudiate the party while holding office in the branch.