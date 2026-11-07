Over 1,000 Fine Gael members set to descend on Cork this weekend for party ard fheis

FINE GAEL WILL this morning begin its biannual party ard fheis in University College Cork, with over 1,200 party members set to attend.

The two-day event will see party members debate over 100 motions on issues ranging from crime and justice to climate change and agriculture.

Party members will also discuss the findings and 62 recommendations from the recent internal report carried out by the party’s ‘commission of renewal’, which looks at Fine Gael’s future direction.

Tánaiste and party leader Simon Harris will deliver a keynote address this evening, which will be televised live on RTÉ One at 6.30pm.

Tomorrow, the party’s ‘Blueprint for a Unified Island’ will be debated and streamed live on the party’s social channels.

Speaking ahead of the ard fheis, Harris said Cork holds a special place in the history and heart of Fine Gael.

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“Cork is the home county of Michael Collins, whose courage, ambition and determination to build a free and prosperous Ireland continue to inspire our party…. Here in a county known for its enterprise, ambition and strong communities, it is fitting that we come together to shape the next chapter for Fine Gael and the Ireland we want to build.

“Our ambition is an Ireland alive with possibilities. A country where hard work is rewarded, where young people can build a future, where families can flourish, and where people can grow older with security and dignity,” he said.

In his speech later this evening, Harris is expected to set out details of the party’s renewal under his leadership, with the Tánaiste also expected to outline when he will return to the Taoiseach’s office next year.

Other areas he will touch on in his speech include law and order, tackling long-term unemployment, a new approach to the challenges and opportunities created AI, improvements to parental leave and a more demanding culture around public expenditure.

Some of the motions to be debated by the party include:

one that recognises that public representatives should not provide character references

one that calls on Fine Gael in government to expand the State’s prison capacity by 50% over the next 4 years

one that calls on Fine Gael in government to reform alcohol licensing rules to extend nightclub opening hours

one that calls on Fine Gael in government to make the act of “catfishing” illegal

one calling to lower the voting age to 16 in local elections

A motion to reaffirm Fine Gael’s centre-right position was rejected by the executive council ahead of the weekend.

With reporting by Christina Finn