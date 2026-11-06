RTÉ presenter David McCullagh speaking over the phone to Taoiseach Micheál Martin from the broadcaster's mobile 'roadcaster' after studios were evacuated. RTÉ
Livebomb threats

Live: RTÉ campus evacuated and broadcasts disrupted as Irish media outlets receive bomb threats

It follows a week that saw multiple bomb threats sent to airlines across Europe.
9.35am, 6 Nov 2026
26.4k

LAST UPDATE | 57 mins ago

MULTIPLE MEDIA ORGANISATIONS have received bomb threats this morning, disrupting news coverage and forcing staff to evacuate.

Buildings at RTÉ’s Montrose campus, the Irish Independent’s Dublin city centre building, and the offices that house Newstalk and Today FM in Dublin were evacuated this morning amid bomb threats. 

Newstalk’s staff have been permitted to return to the building and are broadcasting as normal. RTÉ remains evacuated from its main studios but is back on air through back-up channels. 

It follows a week that saw multiple bomb threats sent to airlines across Europe, including Aer Lingus and Ryanair.

30 mins ago 11:07AM

Bomb threats made to Irish media organisations this morning are an “attempted attack on press freedom,” National Union of Journalists (NUJ) secretary Séamus Dooley said.

Dooley was speaking to David McCullagh on RTÉ following the campus evacuation.

Referring to the threats as “deeply disturbing”, Dooley said an attack on any media, but particularly public service broadcasting, “is an attack on democracy itself”.

He commended McCullagh and RTÉ staff for their quick response to the threat.

There is a need for contingency plans for media outlets in the case of such events, Dooley added, “because we can expect this to happen again”.

Issues with Dooley’s phone line left the interview cut short. “As if we didn’t have enough problems,” McCullagh quipped.

43 mins ago 10:54AM

At around 10.45am, David McCullagh told listeners that RTÉ Radio 1 is simulcasting on RTE 2FM now too.

“So if you tuned into 2FM, I’m afraid you are listening to Today with David McCullagh,” he said.

A moment later he added: “Don’t know what happened to Lyric actually. Maybe they’re still on air.”

He would be correct, anyone tuning into RTÉ Lyric FM will be met with the station’s usual classical offering. Although, it appears to be a pre-record. 

45 mins ago 10:52AM

Reporters and staff at the Irish Independent offices on Talbot Street in Dublin were temporarily evacuated this morning too, having received a similar emailed bomb threat.

It is understood the threat has been deemed a hoax.

49 mins ago 10:47AM
Who is behind the threats?

Our News Correspondent Niall O’Connor says sources with knowledge of the national security apparatus are telling him that while it is not confirmed that Russia is behind today’s threats, they are following similar hybrid behaviours. 

Such actions are also referred to as ‘grey zone’ attacks – deliberate actions that are also deniable by whoever is behind them. 

The sources said that while it may or may not be Russian proxy operations, they do believe the threats are being issued to create disruption ahead of next week’s major EU-led summits.

Earlier this week, the UK Parliament released a briefing warning that Russia was alleged to be conducting a campaign of hybrid warfare across Europe.

“Russia’s campaign of instability is considered by NATO and several European intelligence agencies to be escalating,” the report read, noting the increased use of proxies — non-state groups that carry out these attacks to give the Kremlin deniability.

57 mins ago 10:39AM

Political Editor Christina Finn reporting from outside RTÉ following the evacuation of the buildings.

The broadcaster remains evacuated from its main studios but is back on air through back-up channels.

1 hr ago 10:37AM

Fianna Fáil TD Cathal Crowe has said that Dublin’s hosting of a major EU summit next week should not be “derailed” by hoax threats

Speaking on Newstalk FM shortly after it returned to the airwaves, Crowe said the threats are “designed to be disruptive, I would say, and nothing else”.

“But yet, a hoax isn’t a hoax until proven to be so,” he said, adding that anyone working in a building that has received a threat should be “prudent” about following safety advice.

1 hr ago 10:33AM
Taoiseach speaks to RTÉ

Speaking on RTÉ Radio 1, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said authorities will pursue those responsible for the threats causing today’s disruption, but declined to speculate on whether Russia was involved.

Speaking to David McCullagh via phone, Martin said it had not yet been established whether individuals or a coordinated operation were responsible.

“However, we will go after this to identify who’s responsible and to hold them accountable,” Martin said.

Asked about security ahead of next week’s European Political Community summit in Dublin, he said agencies had been preparing for such risks since before Ireland’s EU presidency.

“The security stakes are much higher in this period of time than they have been for a long time in Europe.”

Martin said any threats received should be taken seriously and that gardaí should be contacted over them. Asked directly about possible Russian involvement, he said:

“I’m not going to make any comment at the stage as to who is responsible.”

Technical limitations in the mobile studio this morning meant the call was taken on the speaker of a mobile phone placed close to the microphone, rather than the line being put through the broadcast desk. 

IMG_1822 RTÉ Radio 1 RTÉ Radio 1

1 hr ago 10:23AM

It’s understood the threat sent to RTÉ claimed to be from the same group that were behind the threats to airlines earlier this week. 

It referred to European authorities “incompetent fools” and warned of further action to come. 

1 hr ago 10:21AM

David McCullagh is now back on air on Radio 1. 

“Irish society is being discommoded,” the current affairs host told listeners as his broadcast began. 

Marty Whelan, who had been evacuated from his Lyric FM studio along with the rest of the RTÉ staff this morning, made a surprise appearance as the first guest on the show. 

“Time for my bed,” Whelan, said, tongue-in-cheek.

He shared that he had been forced to leave his jacket and keys in the studio building in Montrose as he was ushered out.

“It is a scary moment. In all the years I’ve been here, I’ve never come across this ever.”

McCullagh just said about the people who did this:

“Presumably they might feel that they have achieved their aims as we’re sitting in the Roadcaster.

“But we’re on air, up yours whoever you are.”

1 hr ago 10:18AM

Yesterday, Defence Minister Helen McEntee described this week’s wave of hoax bomb threats against European flights as “extremely concerning”, ahead of Ireland hosting 55 heads of state next week.

At least 27 flights were targeted yesterday, following threats against around 10 flights on Tuesday.

Among yesterday’s affected services was Aer Lingus flight EI402 from Dublin to Rome, which landed safely at Évreux military air base in France after being escorted by fighter jets. Cork Airport also received an anonymous telephone threat concerning a specific flight. Nothing of concern was found and that service resumed operations after a 90-minute delay.

All affected flights across Europe landed safely and no bombs were found. Authorities are investigating who is responsible and whether the threats are connected.

Speaking to reporters yesterday, McEntee said the Defence Forces and gardaí were preparing to ensure the safety of those attending next Thursday’s European Political Community summit in Dublin.

“Everything that needs to be done, and should be done, will be done, to ensure their security and safety,” McEntee said, adding that gardaí would work with services across the EU to identify those behind the threats. 

1 hr ago 10:15AM

Statement in from Garda Press Office: 

“An Garda Síochána is aware of a threat made against media organisations here and in Europe.

“An Garda Síochána has been liaising with the Irish media organisations and the threats will be investigated.”

1 hr ago 10:13AM

IMG_9486 Staff at Marconi House, where Newstalk and Today FM are broadcast from, have gotten the all clear to go back inside Niall O'Connor Niall O'Connor

IMG_4602 Gardaí are still stationed outside RTÉ's Donnybrook campus Christina Finn Christina Finn

d1ad6ce8-59e9-406a-bb88-8dd582941e71 Christina Finn Christina Finn

1 hr ago 10:12AM

Our Political Editor Christina Finn is due to be a guest on The Gathering on David McCullagh’s show shortly. 

She sent us this pic of the scene at RTÉ, where the production team have now decamped to the 2FM Roadcaster. 

road Christina Finn Christina Finn

1 hr ago 10:08AM

Returning to air this morning Claire Byrne told listeners: 

“Everybody left. We were advised that we could return to the building, and that that warning was a hoax. So apologies for the interruption. It was beyond our control.

“We wanted to make sure that everybody was safe and sound. But I’m happy to say that we are back on air.”

It’s understood RTÉ Radio 1 is also due to recommence broadcasting from the Roadcaster mobile studio parked outside the broadcaster’s HQ. 

1 hr ago 10:05AM

RTÉ have just issued this statement: 

“RTÉ, along with a range of media organisations, received a threat this morning. In line with our security and safety protocols, the campus has been evacuated and some services are affected. Gardaí are on site in Donnybrook.”

1 hr ago 10:03AM

RTE Radio 1 has been playing music since its regular progamming was taken off air, with a continuity announcer telling listeners efforts were being made to resume scheduling. 

Newstalk’s Claire Byrne Show was also off air, and switched to a playback of a ‘best of’, but the presenter has now resumed her show. 

1 hr ago 9:58AM

Bomb threats were sent to RTÉ earlier this morning, and all the main buildings at the campus were evacuated. 

Gardaí are now at the site and are investigating. 

As news of the threat to the national broadcaster emerged, sources confirmed threats were also sent to the Irish Independent and Bauer Media, the group that controls Newstalk and Today FM. 

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