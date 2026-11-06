Live: RTÉ campus evacuated and broadcasts disrupted as Irish media outlets receive bomb threats

Taoiseach speaks to RTÉ

Speaking on RTÉ Radio 1, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said authorities will pursue those responsible for the threats causing today’s disruption, but declined to speculate on whether Russia was involved.

Speaking to David McCullagh via phone, Martin said it had not yet been established whether individuals or a coordinated operation were responsible.

“However, we will go after this to identify who’s responsible and to hold them accountable,” Martin said.

Asked about security ahead of next week’s European Political Community summit in Dublin, he said agencies had been preparing for such risks since before Ireland’s EU presidency.

“The security stakes are much higher in this period of time than they have been for a long time in Europe.”

Martin said any threats received should be taken seriously and that gardaí should be contacted over them. Asked directly about possible Russian involvement, he said:

“I’m not going to make any comment at the stage as to who is responsible.”

Technical limitations in the mobile studio this morning meant the call was taken on the speaker of a mobile phone placed close to the microphone, rather than the line being put through the broadcast desk.

RTÉ Radio 1 RTÉ Radio 1