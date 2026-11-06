GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news you need to know as you start the day.

Wages

1. New legislation to be enacted next year will force employers to tell job applicants the salary range for a role when they advertise it.

The new rules will also ban employers from asking job applicants what they are currently paid.

Security

2. The number of flights being searched because of potential bomb threats is “extremely concerning” in the week Ireland hosts its biggest-ever meeting of heads of state, defence minister Helen McEntee said.

At least 27 flights were confirmed to have been targeted with bomb threats on Thursday, including services from Dublin, Copenhagen, Helsinki, Madrid, Milan and Warsaw.

Lebanon

3. It was “incredibly poignant” as an infantry group prepared to deploy to the United Nations Interim Force (Unifil) in Lebanon for the final time on Thursday, according to the Irish Defence Forces boss.

The 69th Infantry Group will be the final Irish infantry group to deploy to Unifil, bringing almost five decades of continuous Irish service in Lebanon to a close.

Weather forecast

4. The mornings are set to be misty and foggy across the weekend, according to Met Éireann.

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Saturday will start off with these conditions widespread, clearing from most areas through the morning, but “possibly lingering” in some places as winds are forecast to remain very light.

Period poverty

5. Education Minister Hildegarde Naughton confirmed the expansion of the free period products scheme to include upper primary, post-primary and special schools in the free education scheme.

Schools will receive annual grant funding from the department to provide free period products for students who may need them during the school day.

Carlow GAA

6. A man in his 50s died following a workplace-related incident at the Carlow GAA county grounds.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of an accident in the county grounds on Thursday morning at 10.30am.

Russia-Ukraine

7. US President Donald Trump predicted a “very big” deal with Russia involving not only the Ukraine war but “all of Europe”, after meeting Russian leader Vladimir Putin’s envoy at the White House.

“It’s going to be a big, beautiful agreement, and everyone’s going to be thrilled,” he said.

Death penalty

8. California governor Gavin Newsom said he was commuting all death sentences across the state to life imprisonment, in a move that will affect over 500 prisoners.

Newsom, who is widely expected to make a run for the White House in 2028, said capital punishment was “incompatible” with the values of the most populous state in the US.

Triple deadlock

9. The government is considering avoiding the committee stage and bringing the Defence Bill legislative change for the controversial triple lock direct to the floor of the Dáil as a row with the opposition deepens, The Journal learned.

The legislation will change how Ireland decides on deploying troops abroad.