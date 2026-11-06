Misty and foggy mornings forecast for the weekend

THE MORNINGS ARE set to be misty and foggy across the weekend, according to Met Éireann.

Saturday will start off with these conditions widespread, clearing from most areas through the morning, but “possibly lingering” in some places as winds are forecast to remain very light.

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A cool day, sunny spells are expected with some isolated showers throughout the day. Highest temperatures will be between 7 and 11 degrees.

Fog is to continue into Sunday morning and linger into the afternoon. Met Éireann said the day will be largely dry with similar temperatures and conditions.

Foggy and misty conditions are likely to run into Monday morning before lifting to give way to moderate winds and a mix of cloud and sunny spells.

Tuesday looks set to start bright and dry. Temperatures between 9 and 14 degrees are forecast.