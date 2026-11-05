Dublin-Rome Aer Lingus flight diverted to France after latest bomb threat

AN AER LINGUS passenger flight from Dublin to Rome was rerouted to France this morning after a bomb threat, the French government said.

Bomb alerts were also reported this morning on a Finnair flight from Helsinki to Rome and a Wizz Air flight from Milan to Warsaw, with the Wizzair jet reportedly re-routed to Vienna.

The Helsinki-Rome flight was escorted to Rome by a fighter jet escort and was checked by bomb disposal experts, said the report, which was confirmed to AFP by an airport spokesman.

The incidents come just two days after some 10 European flights were targeted by bomb threats, forcing the brief closure of a Warsaw airport and the scrambling of air force planes in Rome, according to authorities.

In a statement to The Journal, an Aer Lingus spokesperson said that the Rome-bound flight “diverted to Normandy this morning as a security precaution”.

“The flight landed safely and Aer Lingus will work to reaccommodate customers to their final destination as soon as possible,” the spokesperson added.

According to FlightRadar 24, the A320 flight was diverted to the 105 Évreux Air Base after squawking 7700, a code entered by aircraft to signal a general emergency to air traffic control.

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Aer Lingus flight #EI402 (Dublin - Rome) is diverting to Evreux Fauville Air Base, with squawk 7700. https://t.co/acg3BCwzKM — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) November 5, 2026

Graeme McQueen, head of media relations at Dublin Airport, said that the plane “landed safely”

“I’m aware that there’s a number of threats being made across Europe again this morning, as there were the other day,” McQueen told RTÉ Radio.

“Safety comes first in these instances, so it’ll be taken very seriously. Everything will be investigated. But thankfully, that flight that diverted into France has landed safely this morning.”

On Tuesday, four Ryanair flights were among ten passenger planes affected by bomb threats across Europe, prompting evacuations, security checks and the deployment of fighter jets.

Two of the impacted Ryanair flights had left Dublin.

All the impacted flights landed safely, and no bombs were found despite extensive searches.

Additional reporting from AFP