Election night in America: Democrats with early results momentum as they seek blue wave

POLLS ARE STARTING to close across the parts of the US in the midterm elections, with Democrats poised to seize the House and potentially the Senate.

Early results are starting to give hard evidence to back up pre-election polls that voters are unhappy, so much so that US President Donald Trump may now face a hostile Congress for the final two years of his presidency.

Republicans losing the House would give Democrats the power to stall Trump’s legislative agenda and launch sweeping investigations of his administration.

A Senate defeat would also threaten his ability to appoint any more Supreme Court justices, having already appointed three during his first term.

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As the first polls began closing in Kentucky and Indiana, the Democrats’ leader in the House Hakeem Jeffries told reporters that the country was “on the brink of a dramatic change of direction.”

“We’re on the brink of Democrats taking back control of the House of Representatives,” he predicted.

Main points

Democrat Jon Ossoff predicted to win his Senate seat, potentially boosting his 2028 White House ambitions.

Senate race

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There are 35 of the 100 Senate seats being voted on today, but as with all US elections, most races aren’t really competitive and are seen as solidly for one party or another.

We have a rundown here of the battleground races, with experts putting the number of battleground seats at maybe seven to ten, depending on how wide you want to cast the net.

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Before tonight, the Republicans held the majority in the Senate and Democrats need to win four seats from them, and hold their own, to wrestle control.

Decision Desk HQ projects Jon Ossoff wins the GA US Senate General Election #DecisionMade: 7:18 PM EST Follow live results here: https://t.co/JUE5jgmAa5 https://t.co/6h8LK0HDZm — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) November 4, 2026

Incumbent Democrat Senator Jon Ossoff of Georgia wasn’t truly a battleground seat as his star has been on the rise since he was first elected in 2020, but his reelection has already been declared by the major US networks in one of the first significant wins of the night.

The Associated Press has also called Democratic Senator Mark Warner to be reelected in Virginia. This race was not a battleground so it won’t affect the overall balance of power in the Senate but is the second all-important win for the Democrats on election night.