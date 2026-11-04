City centre to face significant traffic disruption as Dublin hosts key EU summits

SIGNIFICANT TRAFFIC DISRUPTION is expected across Dublin city centre from the 10th to the 13th of this month.

The road closures are being introduced to accommodate two major EU events taking place in the city.

The European Political Community (EPC) Summit will take place in Dublin on Thursday, 12 November.

A second summit, bringing together EU leaders, is scheduled to take place on Friday, 13 November.

An Garda Síochána has confirmed that the meetings will be accompanied by the largest policing and security operation ever undertaken in the history of the State.

Dublin City Council has warned of disruption across the city centre, with extensive road closures affecting both the northside and southside.

Significant restrictions will be in place around the Convention Centre and Samuel Beckett Bridge on each of the affected days, causing widespread traffic disruption.

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Meanwhile, Merrion Square and surrounding roads will close on 12 November.

Further lengthy restrictions around Merrion Square and Pearse Street are expected to disrupt the evening rush hour on that date.

Dublin City Council noted that “commuters are advised to plan ahead on the days in question and leave extra time for their journeys across all roads in the city and especially the city centre.”

“They are further advised to consider their choice of transport and to use public transport, walk or cycle if possible and to minimise their car use as much as possible during this time”.

The disruption comes as thousands of civil servants are expected to take part in a 24-hour strike on Thursday 12 November, coinciding with the European Political Community Summit.

Rank-and-file gardaí will also operate under a work-to-rule arrangement during EU Presidency meetings from 10 November to 14.

Union sources have warned that only a few staff are expected to be exempt from the strike, potentially leaving significant gaps in staffing during the major diplomatic event.

With around 50 heads of state expected to attend Thursday’s summit, described as the largest diplomatic event in Irish history, the planned strike action is expected to add significantly to disruption across the city.