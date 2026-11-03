Mosque at centre of foiled bomb plot urges politicians to 'challenge hostility' facing Muslims

AN IRISH-MUSLIM GROUP overseeing a mosque that was targeted in a terror plot has urged political leaders to “challenge hostility” towards the community and immigrants broadly.

Last week saw three men sentenced by the Special Criminal Court for plans to attack Maryam Mosque at Old Cottages, Monivea Road, Galway using pipe bombs.

Garret Pollock, who was deemed the most culpable of the three, was handed a sentence of 10.5 years with the final year suspended, while co-defendants Karolis Peckauskas and Darren Gorman were jailed for eight years each, also with the final year suspended.

Pollock (36), Gorman (34) and Peckauskas (39) previously apologised for the planned attack, which was foiled when gardaí carrying out random drug searches found explosive materials, weapons and evidence relating to the terrorist organisation calling itself the Irish Defence Army in a car in which Pollock and Peckauskas were travelling.

In a statement on Tuesday, Muhammad Anwar Malik, national president of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Association Ireland, praised gardaí for preventing the terrorist attack, as he urged politicians and community leaders to do more to prevent hostility becoming commonplace.

Advertisement

“Everyone deserves to feel safe in their place of worship,” Malik said, adding that it was “deeply unsettling” to learn that the mosque was the target of the group.

“The fear caused by a threat like this does not disappear when a sentence is passed. Parents should be able to bring their children to a place of worship with confidence that they will be safe,” Malik said.

Malik added:

We ask political and community leaders to challenge hostility towards Muslims and immigrants, and to help our children grow up feeling secure and at home in Ireland.

The Association is throwing open its doors to “invite people of every faith and none to visit the mosque” and meet its congregation on the back of last week’s sentencing.

“I have made my home in Ireland for 26 years, and I remain grateful for the welcome my family and I have received,” Malik said.

“Our motto, ‘Love for All, Hatred for None’, will guide our response. We will continue to build friendships and help our neighbours.

“Anyone who wishes to meet us, ask questions or learn about our faith is welcome at Maryam Mosque.”