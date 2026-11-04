Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

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NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
#US MIDTERMS: With their resounding victories, how did the Democrats get it right, and where did the Republicans go so wrong?
#HOT OFF THE BALLOT BOX Who are the new faces elected for the Democrats, and might any challenge for the White House?
#SOUNDS FAMILIAR What seemed to be a very Irish story about data centres became a big voting issue in the US midterms.
Let’s take a breather from the elections.
Dublin Zoo is urging Irish households to answer the ‘Call of the Wild’, saying that unused phones could be a surprising help to protect gorillas.
That is because mining for materials used in new phone devices can damage wildlife habitats and pose to gorillas and their habitats in Africa.
Dublin Zoo has partnered with Buyaphone.ie to offer a simple way for the Irish public to trade in their unwanted devices while supporting conservation efforts.
Visit www.dublinzoo.ie/call-of-the-wild/ for more details.
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