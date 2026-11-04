Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Broadcaster and documentary-maker Louis Theroux got familiar with a robotic pooch at Vodafone Ireland's Future Frontiers event in Dublin on Wednesday Naoise Culhane Naoise Culhane

INTERNATIONAL

People walk past an American flag at an election night event Ellen Schmidt / AP Ellen Schmidt / AP / AP

#US MIDTERMS: With their resounding victories, how did the Democrats get it right, and where did the Republicans go so wrong?

#HOT OFF THE BALLOT BOX Who are the new faces elected for the Democrats, and might any challenge for the White House?

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#SOUNDS FAMILIAR What seemed to be a very Irish story about data centres became a big voting issue in the US midterms.

PARTING SHOT

Patrick Bolger / Dublin Zoo Patrick Bolger / Dublin Zoo / Dublin Zoo

Let’s take a breather from the elections.

Dublin Zoo is urging Irish households to answer the ‘Call of the Wild’, saying that unused phones could be a surprising help to protect gorillas.

That is because mining for materials used in new phone devices can damage wildlife habitats and pose to gorillas and their habitats in Africa.

Dublin Zoo has partnered with Buyaphone.ie to offer a simple way for the Irish public to trade in their unwanted devices while supporting conservation efforts.

Visit www.dublinzoo.ie/call-of-the-wild/ for more details.