dying wasp

Trump lashes out with spurious claim that Republican losses were because he wasn't on ballot

Republicans are set to lose the House and Senate to the Democrats.
4.06am, 4 Nov 2026
1.2k
5

REACTING TO BRUTAL losses for his party across races for Congress in the House and the Senate, US President Donald Trump has claimed the reason for defeat was because he was not on the ballot. 

Ignoring his appearances at various rallies in which he implored his supporters to vote as if he was on the ballot, Trump posted online to remind people he was not. 

“I wasn’t on the Ballot and if I was, we would have won IN A LANDSLIDE! Thank you for your attention to this matter,” Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform.

Dismissing speculation about whether he would repeat his refusal to accept his 2020 presidential election loss to Joe Biden, Trump later took a conciliatory tone with the New York Times.

“I am absolutely willing to accept those results,” he told The New York Times. “We’ll work with the Democrats, and we’ll, you know, look forward to working with them. We’ll probably work something out.”

Trump later posting a picture of his trademark red MAGA baseball hat with the single word: “VETO.”

The US president also said that he was going to “become a political pundit” and give the reasons why Republicans lost.

First in his crosshairs was Greg Abbott, the loyal Texas governor unseated by Democrat Gina Hinojosa. Trump said that if Abbott hadn’t become a “RINO” (Republican In Name Only) “he wouldn’t have lost.”

Related Reads
US midterms: Talarico wins in Texas as Democrats build wave, projected to win House and Senate
Trump took a bizarre final bow as his midterm campaign flew off the rails

 

Even before the results came in, the 80-year-old president himself had appeared agitated, posting a string of angry messages on social media lashing out at conservative broadcaster Fox News’s coverage.

With reporting by ©-AFP 2026

Author
View 5 comments
Comments Summary
AI-GENERATED
David Glynn and others debate Donald Trump's political legacy and the rise of populism
Where they land
Populism is either ruining global politics or serving as a necessary alternative
What they think
Trump has divided America and damaged global politics
Left-wing socialist governments have ruined France
Send Tip or Correction
Close
5 Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The Journal supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie