Live: Democrats seize House and Senate as Trump insists he would have won ‘in a landslide’

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LAST UPDATE | 23 mins ago
DEMOCRATS HAVE WON control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate in the US midterm elections, according to projections, dealing a major blow to Donald Trump.
The party has taken Republican-held Senate seats in states including Texas, Ohio and North Carolina, and will control both chambers of Congress when the new term begins in January.
Trump sought to distance himself from the defeats, writing on Truth Social: “I wasn’t on the Ballot and if I was, we would have won IN A LANDSLIDE!”
Counting continues, with the final size of the Democratic majorities still to be determined.
Follow our live updates below.
Deputy Editor Christine Bohan reports: This gives an indication about just how big these results are for the Democrats: In Mississippi, the Democratic candidate for the Senate is currently ahead of the Republican by 28 votes, with almost all the votes counted.
The tiniest of margins – but a deeply unexpected result in a state that hasn’t voted for a Democratic senator since 1989, and which wasn’t considered a likely contender for the Democrats to wrestle back from the Republicans.
Uhhhh, Scott Colom leads in Mississippi by 28 votes. https://t.co/Rb81ECzCm1— Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) November 4, 2026
Republicans have had a rough night at the ballot box, and the morning scroll isn’t offering much respite.
A few of the posts doing the rounds on X as people react to the results:
Pete Hegseth wanted people to watch a public execution, well they're seeing it tonight.— Covie (@covie_93) November 4, 2026
Trump got regime change in Texas before Iran— Jon Aguiar (@JonAguiar) November 4, 2026
Musk hasn't tweeted in hours.— Donie O'Sullivan (@donie) November 4, 2026
my god…….im HOPEscrolling— Seven Rasmussen (@toomanyspectra) November 4, 2026
Speaking to Fox News late on Tuesday night, Trump slammed the Republican Party for their losses, but said that he would accept the results of the midterm elections.
“Yeah, sure I’ll accept them. Why wouldn’t I?”
Q: You're going to accept all of these races, right? Trump: Yeah, sure. Why wouldn't I? https://t.co/eSwL7UJik2— Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) November 4, 2026
Democrat Amy Acton has won the Ohio governor’s race, defeating billionaire biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, according to AP projections.
Governors lead individual US states, overseeing their administrations and signing or vetoing state laws, and these elections are separate from the races for Congress.
The doctor and former state health director will become Ohio’s first elected female governor.
Ramaswamy, who had Trump’s backing, faced widespread criticism over a campaign ad featuring Acton’s estranged mother attacking her daughter’s fitness for office.
Acton campaigned on affordability, including lower healthcare and energy costs.
Her victory adds to Democratic gains in Ohio, where Sherrod Brown also defeated Republican Jon Husted in the Senate race.
Democrats are projected to control both chambers of Congress, but counting continues to determine the size of their majorities.
Here’s CNN’s latest Senate map, showing which seats have been called and where results remain outstanding:
And here’s the picture in the House of Representatives, where all 435 seats were up for election:
These are projections rather than certified final results. We’ll keep across the outstanding races for you as more calls come in.
Texas has delivered two of the night’s biggest upsets.
As The Atlantic put it: “For decades, Texas has been the foundation of the Republican Electoral College map, holding up the red bloc of midwestern and southern states like a pedestal.”
Despite this, former schoolteacher and Presbyterian seminarian James Talarico defeated Trump-backed attorney general Ken Paxton, becoming the first Democrat to win a US Senate race in the state since 1988.
We just took back Texas. https://t.co/xewCGiQ6pc— James Talarico (@jamestalarico) November 4, 2026
Democrat Gina Hinojosa also unseated Republican governor Greg Abbott, becoming Texas’s first Latina governor.
Reporter Hannah McCarthy is in Austin, where Talarico supporters have been celebrating a breakthrough after years of Democratic disappointments in the state.
Reacting to brutal losses for his party across races for Congress in the House and the Senate, US President Donald Trump has claimed the reason for defeat was because he was not on the ballot.
Ignoring his appearances at various rallies in which he implored his supporters to vote as if he was on the ballot, Trump posted online to remind people he was not.
“I wasn’t on the Ballot and if I was, we would have won IN A LANDSLIDE! Thank you for your attention to this matter,” Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform.
Dismissing speculation about whether he would repeat his refusal to accept his 2020 presidential election loss to Joe Biden, Trump later took a conciliatory tone with the New York Times.
“I am absolutely willing to accept those results,” he told The New York Times. “We’ll work with the Democrats, and we’ll, you know, look forward to working with them. We’ll probably work something out.”
Trump later posting a picture of his trademark red MAGA baseball hat with the single word: “VETO.”
Control of Congress has been called, but there’s still plenty to settle.
Michigan’s Senate race remains one to watch, with Democrat Abdul El-Sayed facing Republican Mike Rogers.
Senate contests in Alaska and Nebraska also remain unresolved.
In the House, dozens of races are still outstanding, including contests in California, Arizona and Washington.
We know which way the tide has turned, but those seats will help determine how comfortable the Democratic majority will be.
Here’s the latest picture from ABC News, whose results pages were updated at around 6am Irish time:
Those aren’t final totals, but Democrats have already secured enough seats to control both chambers.
Among the Senate gains for Democrats are Texas, North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio, Kansas, Iowa and Maine, many of which strongly supported Trump in the 2024 presidential election.
Good morning from The Journal, coming to you bright and early to take you through the US midterm results over the next few hours.
If you’re just waking up, it’s been a blue wave, and that’s not overselling it: Democrats are projected to take both the House and Senate, with victories stretching into many Republican strongholds.
Donald Trump’s response? Republicans would have won “IN A LANDSLIDE” if he’d been on the ballot.
We’ll bring you the outstanding results, reaction and what it all means for the remaining two years of his presidency.
Coffee first.
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