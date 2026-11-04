Live: Democrats seize House and Senate as Trump insists he would have won ‘in a landslide’

DEMOCRATS HAVE WON control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate in the US midterm elections, according to projections, dealing a major blow to Donald Trump.

The party has taken Republican-held Senate seats in states including Texas, Ohio and North Carolina, and will control both chambers of Congress when the new term begins in January.

Trump sought to distance himself from the defeats, writing on Truth Social: “I wasn’t on the Ballot and if I was, we would have won IN A LANDSLIDE!”

Counting continues, with the final size of the Democratic majorities still to be determined.

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