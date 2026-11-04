RTÉ to appear before TDs today for grilling on reforms after €20m funding cut

RTÉ EXECUTIVES WILL face questions from TDs and Senators later today on the pace of reforms at the national broadcaster.

Their appearance before the Oireachtas Media Committee comes after Media Minister Patrick O’Donovan cut RTÉ’s budget by €20 million as part of Budget 2027, citing concerns over the pace of reforms.

The decision sparked uproar, with RTÉ Director General Kevin Bakhurst saying the cut “came as a shock”.

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However, speaking last week, Bakhurst said he is confident that the €20 million shortfall will still be secured.

He is expected to tell committee members today that reforms are ongoing at the broadcaster and that the “work of transformation is far from over”.

RTÉ is a dual-funded public service organisation and is dependent on both public funding and commercial income.

For 2026, it is forecast to receive €185.2 million in funding from the licence fee and €54.8 million in direct government funding. In addition to this it receives commercial income via advertising.