Ryanair flight among four passenger planes targeted by bomb threats across Europe

A RYANAIR FLIGHT from Manchester to Murcia was among four passenger planes affected by bomb threats across Europe today, prompting evacuations and security checks.

Spanish authorities said no explosives were found after the flight’s 114 passengers and seven crew members disembarked at Murcia airport.

Elsewhere, two planes bound for Warsaw were searched after landing, while a fourth aircraft arriving from Israel was being checked in Sofia after a threat was received by email, according to Bulgarian authorities.

In Poland, a LOT flight from London Heathrow carrying 181 people was diverted from Warsaw’s main Chopin airport to Warsaw Modlin, where passengers were evacuated and specialists inspected the aircraft.

The Boeing 737 MAX landed safely, but the alert forced Modlin airport to temporarily close.

“The passengers were evacuated and the plane underwent security checks. Nothing was found,” airport spokesman Adam Szablowski told AFP.

“The airport has been reopened and is operating normally.”

A separate bomb warning targeted an SAS Scandinavian Airlines flight from Copenhagen to Warsaw.

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That aircraft landed at Chopin airport, where a security inspection found no explosive devices. An airport spokesman said a landing strip was closed, but the airport continued operating.

In Spain, 114 passengers and seven crew members disembarked from the Ryanair aircraft after a security protocol was activated at Murcia airport.

Francisco Lucas, the Spanish government’s delegate in the region, subsequently said the Guardia Civil had ruled out the presence of explosives following an inspection.

La @guardiacivil descarta la presencia de explosivos en el avión procedente de Manchester tras su inspección. El Aeropuerto Internacional de la Región de Murcia retoma su actividad con normalidad. Gracias a los equipos de emergencias que han participado en el dispositivo. https://t.co/zmHgbS80ek — Francisco Lucas (@Lucassayala) November 3, 2026

The airport had resumed normal operations, he said, thanking the emergency teams involved.

In Bulgaria, counter-terrorism officers checked an aircraft arriving from Israel for possible explosive devices, local media reported.

The incidents follow a bomb threat on Monday against a Wizz Air flight travelling from London Luton to Sofia.

That aircraft was diverted to Budapest and escorted by a Hungarian fighter jet before landing safely.

Wizz Air said security checks were carried out on the aircraft and its passengers. The airline later confirmed that nothing was found during the search and said the flight would continue to Sofia.

Additional reporting from AFP