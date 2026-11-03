All passengers and crew were evacuated from the plane, and it was declared safe by Spanish authorities.
Bomb Threat

Ryanair flight among four passenger planes targeted by bomb threats across Europe

No explosives were found on two Warsaw-bound planes or a Ryanair flight from Manchester to Murcia.
1.20pm, 3 Nov 2026
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A RYANAIR FLIGHT from Manchester to Murcia was among four passenger planes affected by bomb threats across Europe today, prompting evacuations and security checks.

Spanish authorities said no explosives were found after the flight’s 114 passengers and seven crew members disembarked at Murcia airport.

Elsewhere, two planes bound for Warsaw were searched after landing, while a fourth aircraft arriving from Israel was being checked in Sofia after a threat was received by email, according to Bulgarian authorities.

In Poland, a LOT flight from London Heathrow carrying 181 people was diverted from Warsaw’s main Chopin airport to Warsaw Modlin, where passengers were evacuated and specialists inspected the aircraft.

The Boeing 737 MAX landed safely, but the alert forced Modlin airport to temporarily close.

“The passengers were evacuated and the plane underwent security checks. Nothing was found,” airport spokesman Adam Szablowski told AFP.

“The airport has been reopened and is operating normally.”

A separate bomb warning targeted an SAS Scandinavian Airlines flight from Copenhagen to Warsaw.

That aircraft landed at Chopin airport, where a security inspection found no explosive devices. An airport spokesman said a landing strip was closed, but the airport continued operating.

In Spain, 114 passengers and seven crew members disembarked from the Ryanair aircraft after a security protocol was activated at Murcia airport.

Francisco Lucas, the Spanish government’s delegate in the region, subsequently said the Guardia Civil had ruled out the presence of explosives following an inspection.

The airport had resumed normal operations, he said, thanking the emergency teams involved.

In Bulgaria, counter-terrorism officers checked an aircraft arriving from Israel for possible explosive devices, local media reported.

The incidents follow a bomb threat on Monday against a Wizz Air flight travelling from London Luton to Sofia.

That aircraft was diverted to Budapest and escorted by a Hungarian fighter jet before landing safely.

Wizz Air said security checks were carried out on the aircraft and its passengers. The airline later confirmed that nothing was found during the search and said the flight would continue to Sofia.

Additional reporting from AFP

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Readers debate who might be behind the European bomb threats.
Where they land
Blaming either Palestinian activists or Russia.
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Suggesting Palestinian activists are responsible for the alerts.
Claiming Russia is behind the incidents.
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