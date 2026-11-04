EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. # CO LOUTH: Robert O’Connor was found not guilty of murder but guilty of manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility in the killing of his family at their Co Louth home last year.

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2. #COURTS: A rickshaw driver was charged over the death of a Co Down mother of two who suffered catastrophic injuries after a Westlife concert in Dublin in September.

3. #US MIDTERMS: With their resounding victories, how did the Democrats get it right, and where did the Republicans go so wrong?

4. #LIMERICK: PSNI detectives investigating the suspected murder of a woman who went missing from Limerick have been granted additional time to question a man arrested in relation to the case.

5. #COLM HORKAN: The garda watchdog accepted a request from justice minister Jim O’Callaghan to carry out an investigation into the gun holster issued to a murdered detective.