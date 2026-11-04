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Must ReadMIDTERMS QUIZ

National anthem in schools? A state gun? Take our quiz on midterm statewide ballot measures

Which state voted for an official state gun this week?
7.31pm, 4 Nov 2026
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WHILE THERE ARE many House races yet to be decided, it’s already clear that America’s midterm elections have been rocked by a blue wave. 

Donald Trump’s Republican party has lost control of both the Senate and the House of Representatives, paving the way for massive changes to American civic life. Twenty-nine states now have a Democrat governor — another major rebuke of Trump’s second administration.

However, many states were also voting on more local measures, on matters such as abortion, transgender rights, and what their state gun should be. Americans do not refer to these votes as referendums but to, the Irish observer, that’s what they are.

Test your knowledge on this year’s slate of statewide ballot initiatives.

Which of these states voted for the B. Winchester Model 1873 as its official state gun?
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Iowa
Idaho

Oklahoma
Montana
Which of these measures was not part of a measure that passed in Alabama this week?
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Requirement to start each school day with the Pledge of Allegiance
Permission for student-led prayer in schools

Requirement to play the oepning stanza of The Star Spangled-Banner once a week
Ban on teaching evolution in schools
California voted against a one-time 5% wealth tax on all billionaires in the state. Which Irish entrepreneur reportedly spent $33million to oppose it?
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Patrick Collison
John Collison

Michael O'Leary
Denis O'Brien
Washington has a wealth tax. Voters in Washington state voted on whether to keep the state’s 9.9% tax on income over $1 million a year. Did they vote to keep it?
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Yes.
No.
A measure was passed in Arizona that would limit law enforcement's use of what?
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Guns
Bodycams

Tasers
Traffic cameras
Which state passed a measure that guarantees a "fundamental right to reproductive freedom"?
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Pennsylvania
West Virginia

Virginia
Maryland
And a measure that would have reimposed restrictions on most abortions in which state failed to pass?
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Mississippi
Missouri

Kansas
Arkansas
Florida passed a measure that its outgoing governor claims will wipe out property tax for what percentage of homeowners by 2028?
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30%
40%

50%
60%
A measure to provide free school meals was defeated by 2,900 votes in what state?
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North Dakota
South Dakota

North Carolina
South Carolina
Which city voted to remove mandatory hearings for use of public sidewalks and streets for purposes such as sidewalk cafes?
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New York City
Boston

Chicago
Philadelphia
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