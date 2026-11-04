National anthem in schools? A state gun? Take our quiz on midterm statewide ballot measures

WHILE THERE ARE many House races yet to be decided, it’s already clear that America’s midterm elections have been rocked by a blue wave.

Donald Trump’s Republican party has lost control of both the Senate and the House of Representatives, paving the way for massive changes to American civic life. Twenty-nine states now have a Democrat governor — another major rebuke of Trump’s second administration.

However, many states were also voting on more local measures, on matters such as abortion, transgender rights, and what their state gun should be. Americans do not refer to these votes as referendums but to, the Irish observer, that’s what they are.

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Test your knowledge on this year’s slate of statewide ballot initiatives.