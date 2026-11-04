President Donald Trump waves after visiting the White House Ballroom construction site. alamy
midterm elections

'If I were on the ballot we would have won': Trump reacts to midterm results

Speaking from the White House ballroom site, the president initially did not address the results.
6.59pm, 4 Nov 2026
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US PRESIDENT DONALD Trump has delivered his first public remarks since the midterm results which dealt a major blow to his administration.

Speaking from the construction site of the White House ballroom, Trump initially did not reflect on the significant election results.

“It’s going to be not only one of the biggest, but it’ll be the most beautiful ballroom I think anywhere in the world,” he told reporters.

“When I was in China, we went to the Great Hall and it’s incredible. But this is actually larger. This is larger, and it will be the most magnificent when you see what we’re doing between the marble and the bronze and all the different things that we’re doing.” 

Trump went on to talk at length about the six million dollar (€5.33 million) ballroom, and even signed his name on one of the beams at the construction site.  

He eventually commented on the election results, saying twice that “If I were on the ballot, we would have won.” 

Trump noted the thousands of people present at Republican rallies and that “there was such love at those rallies, it was incredible”.

“We weren’t able to transfer the love to candidates”, he added.

Trump acknowledged that the Iran war was the key factor in his party’s sweeping midterm election losses, after Vice President JD Vance urged Republicans to be “honest” about the unpopular conflict’s impact.

Asked if he agreed with Vance’s remark that the Iran was “the reason we lost,” Trump  said: “I think it’s largely true because it drove the gasoline up a little bit short term.”

Screenshot 2026-11-04 at 19.00.43 Trump signs a hard hat as he talks with workers at the construction site. alamy alamy

“But at the same time, if I had it to do again, I’d have to do it again. Because long term, it’s the only answer. You can’t let Iran have a nuclear weapon,” he added.

Asked about prospective impeachment a day after his Republican Party suffered a sweeping midterm election loss, Trump said: “I think it would destroy the Democratic Party if they did that,” insisting there was “no reason” for him to be impeached.

 

 

With additional reporting by AFP 

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Readers argue that Trump is delusional to blame the Iran war rather than himself for election losses
Where they land
He is entirely out of touch and fixated on a ballroom instead of real problems
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Voters rejected Trump rather than supporting him
He ignores the cost of living crisis for vanity projects
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