UK's King Charles stops short of offering formal apology over transatlantic slave trade

THE UK’S KING Charles told Commonwealth leaders the transatlantic slave trade “fills my heart with horror and my soul with the most profound personal sorrow”, but did not offer an apology.

In his address to presidents and prime ministers, Charles praised the “leading role” of the Royal Navy in helping to enforce the end of the slave trade.

And he said his commitment was growing to find ways to “address the wrongs of the past with action for the future”.

Britain’s warships patrolled the seas and seized hundreds of slave ships after the trade was abolished, but for more than a century before, the Royal Navy escorted those same vessels carrying human cargo and guarded the profitable sugar-producing colonies in the Caribbean.

Charles delivered his speech against the background of Prime Minister Andy Burnham announcing a change in long-established government policy and making an offer of talks on a slavery apology but not financial reparations.

He told the leaders of the Commonwealth’s 56 member states meeting in Antigua: “Our history inspires us, can appal us, yet it can always teach us. We cannot change the actions of those who came before us. We can, however, learn from the past.

“The transatlantic trade in enslaved persons still casts a shadow over these islands and other members of our Commonwealth. As I have said before, that shameful chapter of history is one that fills my heart with horror and my soul with the most profound personal sorrow.

“And yet history also teaches us that evil need not have the last word; that character and courage can combine to overcome the most monstrous injustice, as they did with the determination to end international trade in enslaved people, in which the Royal Navy played such a leading role.”

Charles, speaking in his role as head of the Commonwealth, said: “The more I have furthered my own understanding of the issues, through listening, learning and looking, the more committed I have become to finding ways for us to work in modern partnership to address the wrongs of the past with action for the future.”

Calls for an apology and reparations from the UK have been growing in recent years and St Lucia’s Prime Minister Philip J Pierre, chairman of the 15-member Caribbean Community, has reportedly said the economic and political bloc was “ready to engage” in the structured dialogue Burnham offered.

The Jamaican government was previously considering pressuring the British monarch by raising the question of slavery reparations.

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At the perimeter of the summit was a small protest with activists holding placards which read “You say you regret so apologise” and “Apologise for the greatest crime against humanity and let’s have reparatory justice.”

Charles told the gathering of world leaders history is “not ours to choose or to change”, adding:

Our inheritance includes both their achievements and their failures – the good they did as well as the wrongs.

Britain’s royal family has a long association with the transportation and selling of enslaved people for profit.

Elizabeth I backed the lucrative dealings of John Hawkins, one of Britain’s first slave traders, and Charles II encouraged the expansion of the enterprise.

As the slavery abolitionists campaigned against the trade they were opposed by the Duke of Clarence, George III’s son, later to become William IV.

In his speech which lasted around 15 minutes Charles gave examples of how the Commonwealth can “address the wrongs of the past”.

He said: “Through improving access to education, investing in jobs and opportunities, encouraging intra-Commonwealth trade, and inspiring vital climate resilience measures across the world, I have always felt that there is so much that can be done to help lift up those who struggle against hardship and disadvantage.

“I have always tried to play my part in doing just that.”

Burnham has approved £40 million (€47.99 million) in aid funding for the Caribbean amid calls for Britain to pay reparations.

Burnham was among the heads of government sitting on stage as the UK’s king spoke along with their host the Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda Gaston Browne.

The British prime minister later told Charles his speech was “perfect”, adding “well done” when Charles hosted a reception at a hotel for world leaders who had taken up office since the last Chogm.

Canada’s prime minister Mark Carney, the former Bank of England governor, echoed his words, telling Charles it was “very good”.