Obama-era optimism is back. The fashion, thankfully, is not

In Nobody Needs This, a series for The Journal, Emer McLysaght focuses her eagle eye on the trends, products and notions we can do without. It’s not all giving out, however. She’ll also be keeping up with what’s catching her attention, keeping people interested and, quite frankly, driving her mad.

THE YEAR IS 2008. Brian Cowen is Taoiseach, Use Somebody by Kings of Leon is on your iPod, you’re wearing skinny jeans, a studded belt and the side parting in your hair is so deep it’s giving you a headache. On the night of 4 November as Neon Neon play a gig in Dublin’s Tripod venue and Michael O’Leary claims that Ryanair could fly to America for as little as a tenner, Barack Obama is elected as the new president of the United States.

This was the beginning of what has been called the “millennial optimism” era, prompted by the end of the Bush presidency, Obama’s “audacity of hope” and the rise of independent online publishing and social media communities and movements.

This week’s midterm election results in the US which saw the Democrats take control of both the House and Senate in a “blue tsunami” has stirred up a new wave of something that feels like optimism. Millennials online are claiming that this is the first positive unprecedented event they’ve experienced in almost 20 years. They’re joking about bursting into Congress with cakes from Costco to demand separation of church and state.

They’re quipping that “Republicans are about to get the thing they fear the most: a minority”. They’re saying that Twitter is finally good again. They’re claiming that they haven’t felt hope like it since hearing Sweet Disposition for the first time.

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Democratic supporters as the midterm results rolled in. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

What they’re also doing is stirring up nostalgia about the fashion and aesthetics of the Obama era. While the optimism is welcome and hope-inducing, any possibility of a return to the owl necklaces and infinity scarves of 2008 onwards must be warded off.

Remember business casual in the club? Remember peplum tops that would take you from desk to dancefloor with the addition of a dangly earring? Remember, my God, moustache finger tattoos? Declaring “I moustache you a question” as you listened to the stomp clap beats of Mumford and Sons and posted a picture to Instagram with the Valencia filter?

Alas, a different time

We cannot go back there. Early 2000s fashion has already made a strong comeback in the wardrobes of Gen Z and Gen Alpha, except this time around their baggy jeans are designed with raised rear hems to avoid soaking up disgusting street juice on a rainy day. Every time I see a youngster in a pair of combat trousers I want to round on them and scream, “My culture is not your costume!”.

Now I know how my parents felt when the fashions of the 70s became the most important thing to me and my teenaged friends. So, while we welcome the Talaricos and El-Sayeds, we cannot accept a return to skinny jeans, skinny ties and preposterous side fringes.

Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Gen Z, always eager to get out from under the shadow of the Millennials, are claiming this new optimism as their own. Maybe it should be called WhimZ? This new hope feels different; more cautious and definitely a little jaded. The past decade has seen such destruction of progressive efforts with a global pandemic thrown in for good measure. Of course, the millennial optimism era was hardly optimistic at all, what with the global recession and particularly Ireland’s catastrophic crash and descent into austerity, but we still had the Celtic Tiger glinting rosily in the middle distance.

Since then, we’ve had flashes of positivity like the marriage equality and repeal referenda, but on the whole the unprecedented events have continued to be relentless and grim. We’ll take whatever hope, optimism and whimsy is going. Hell, I’d even listen to a bit of stomp-clap-hey to get it going. Let’s get The Lumineers and Noah Kahan (Gen Z’s answer to 2010s indie earnestness) on a stage together. Just as long as there isn’t an owl necklace, a jumper with a fox on it, or a skull scarf in sight.

What’s good this week

Have you been introduced to Boreen yet? It’s an Irish trivia game you can play every day (and form a league with your friends or family). The rarer the answer you give the further you’ll travel and the higher your final score. Play here

If Boreen isn’t enough for you why not try Farflung and Plain

CMAT did one of NPR’s famous Tiny Desk concerts. It includes a stunning and rare live version of Lord Let That Tesla Crash

Lauren Cochrane, writing in The Guardian, explains two phenomena; M&S product developer and social media star Kathryn Turner and why she was the ultimate “Gay Halloween” costume this year

The subreddit r/GotMeHooked, which is full of internet rabbit holes like the woman who got addicted to bee stings and the Sherpa who survived six days on Everest

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She’s making a list

Every week between now and 25 December I’m bringing you suggestions for decent gifts for everyone in your life.

For someone who likes to lounge

The Chelsea Peers range of pyjamas are affordable to let feel luxurious, with soft fabrics and charming prints. I’ve given them as Christmas presents multiple times. You can find them at Next, Asos and M&S.

For a geography fan

Peruse the Independent Newspapers Morgan Collection, 400 aerial photos taken above Ireland between 1951 and 1958. Maybe there’s a location that’s important to your giftee, or their house or area is featured. Lash it in a nice frame, and you’ll be a hit on Christmas Day.

For the wannabe chef

A really good knife or this deeply enjoyable Kerrygold butter dish.