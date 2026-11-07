GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news you need to know as you start the day.

Waterford tragedy

1. A six-year-old boy who was critically injured in an arson attack in Waterford last month has died. Elliot English is the fifth person to die following the 13 October fire. Another child remains in hospital.

Limerick disappearance

2. A man has been charged with murder in connection with the disappearance of Limerick mother-of-four Carrie Mullane, also known as Carrie Noonan. Mullane travelled to Co Fermanagh on 10 October and has not been seen since. The man is due to appear before court today.

Public sector pay

3. Trade unions and the government will meet with an independent group again today to try to restart talks over public sector pay, RTÉ News reports. The discussions come ahead of a planned 24-hour strike next Thursday.

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Parent-teacher meetings

4. Some schools are giving pupils half-days as the ongoing public sector pay dispute affects parent-teacher meetings. Two teaching unions have told members not to hold meetings outside school hours from 16 November, which means some schools are cancelling meetings or moving them to during the school day.

Fine Gael ard fheis

5. More than 1,200 Fine Gael members are expected to attend the party’s two-day ard fheis, which gets under way at University College Cork this morning. Party leader Simon Harris is due to deliver a keynote speech this evening.

New Zealand

6. The outcome of New Zealand’s election remained too close to call as early results began to roll in this morning, with none of the parties expected to secure a majority after a campaign dominated by worries over rising costs of living and the economy.

Ireland rugby victory

7. Ireland beat Argentina 42-12 at the Aviva Stadium last night, with Hugo Keenan scoring a hat-trick of tries. Andy Farrell’s side scored six tries in total as they got their Nations Championship campaign off to a winning start.

Dodgy boxes

8. Google has blocked thousands of streaming boxes after finding software that could allow criminals to hack into people’s home wifi networks, the Irish Independent reports. This includes some used in Irish homes.

Paraguay

9. Paraguay’s vice president has been sworn in as the country’s new leader following the impeachment of the country’s president. Santiago Peña was removed and placed under house arrest after the collapse of Ueno Bank, which left millions of people unable to access their money.