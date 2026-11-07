Kyiv hit by missiles as Ukraine prepares for talks with Russia and the US

MISSILE EXPLOSIONS STRUCK Kyiv and left at least five people injured on Saturday as Ukraine prepared for new talks next week with Russia and the United States.

Negotiators from Russia, Ukraine and the US are due to meet on Tuesday in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, for talks aimed at ending the war.

The new round of negotiations would be the fourth brokered by the Trump administration, following the most recent round in Geneva in February.

Western governments backing the peace initiative are seeking a new formula to break the impasse while acknowledging that territorial and security questions remain unresolved.

The Russian missiles that hit the Ukrainian capital overnight damaged homes and commercial properties, closed traffic on a Kyiv bridge over the Dnipro River and triggered new power and water outages, national and city authorities said.

“As a result of the enemy’s night attack, energy facilities in the Kyiv and… Zhytomyr regions were damaged,” Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said. “The situation with the capital’s energy supply is extremely difficult, affecting the city’s heating and water supply systems.”

Russia’s Ministry of Defence confirmed on Saturday that it had targeted the Northern Bridge, saying that it facilitated the transport of weaponry, military hardware and specialist equipment for Ukraine’s armed forces.

It also said that it had targeted an industrial facility in the capital producing Flamingo missiles, as well as a power station, an electrical substation, and a plant producing ammunition, explosives and gunpowder in the wider Kyiv region. It also confirmed striking an electrical substation in the Zhytomyr region.

Meanwhile, in southern Ukraine, a recovery operation continued into its sixth day in the village of Komyshuvakha, devastated on Monday when multiple Russian guided bombs slammed into a former school and nearby shelter as residents waited for humanitarian aid.

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Emergency services said they had recovered nine more bodies in the previous 24 hours, bringing the death toll early Saturday morning to 55. Dozens of people remain missing.

Rescue workers clear rubble to recover bodies from an underground school destroyed in a Russian airstrike in Komyshuvakha. AP Photo / Evgeniy Maloletka AP Photo / Evgeniy Maloletka / Evgeniy Maloletka

Village resident Mykola Krasnov (72) said he was still looking for his wife but had heard no word from rescuers.

“She went to get humanitarian aid, and a three-ton bomb was dropped there. Where is she?” he said. “She didn’t come home, and they didn’t find her body there. She isn’t in the morgue, and she isn’t here alive.”

The village of Komyshuvakha is located near the front line in the Zaporizhzhia region.

A Ukrainian attack killed one person in Russia’s Belgorod region when a drone hit a private home in the town of Grayvoron, local officials said on Saturday.

Russia’s Ministry of Defence said on Saturday that its forces shot down 411 Ukrainian drones overnight over 10 Russian regions, including Belgorod. Drones were also destroyed over the annexed Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea and the Black and Azov Seas, it said.

The head of Russia’s south-western Saratov region, governor Roman Busargin, wrote on social media that a drone attack damaged “civilian infrastructure” and several residential buildings in the area. Russian media outlets later reported that the Saratov Oil Refinery had been hit and shared images of plumes of smoke over the city.

The head of Russia’s Oryol region, governor Andrey Klychkov, also said on Saturday that a Ukrainian attack had damaged commercial warehouse and production sites in the regional capital, as cited by state media.

Russian media outlets reported that a Ukrainian attack sparked a blaze at Oryol’s Proton-Electrotex plant, which produces components for military equipment.