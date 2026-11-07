Tributes paid to 'precious little boy' following death in arson attack

A SIX-YEAR-OLD BOY who died in hospital on Friday from injuries he suffered in an arson attack in Waterford city last month had undergone open-heart surgery in the very same facility as a baby.

The death of Elliot English has occurred three weeks after an arson attack at his family home in Birchwood claimed the lives of his parents Kim and Philip and his siblings Callum (12) and Jayden (9).

Elliot and a 14-year-old girl were rescued by firefighters. They were initially taken to University Hospital Waterford before being transferred to Children’s Health Ireland (CHI) in Crumlin, Dublin. The teenage girl remains in CHI.

Elliot and Jayden were both born with heart defects. The brothers regularly travelled in the BUMBLEance children’s ambulance to CHI for appointments and operations. Jayden English had a heart operation in CHI just a fortnight before his death.

Áine Phelan, a Waterford based paramedic who previously worked with BUMBLEance, said that she was deeply saddened to hear of the death of Elliot.

“To think of Elliot joining Kim, Phillip, Callum and Jayden is an unimaginable sorrow for everyone who knew and loved them. Heartbreaking.

Elliot will always be baby Elliot to me. During my time with BUMBLEance, spending those journeys with them to and from Dublin and by their side in Crumlin was an honour.

They all brought so much light, bravery and fun into the ambulance. Elliot was a precious little boy.

It is hard to find any words that feel adequate right now. My heart goes out to everyone grieving this immense loss.”

Elliot and Jayden both featured on BUMBLEance social media over the years. On December 22nd 2020 Elliot was pictured in an ambulance with Phelan.

He was described as “King Bee Elliot” who was on his way home for Christmas having undergone open-heart surgery at CHI the previous week. He was back in the ambulance a week later for checks up in CHI.

Elliot was also pictured in early December 2020 being taken to the hospital by children’s ambulance for pre-surgery appointments and check-ups.

Advertisement

Elliot was in the 2021 BUMBLEance calendar. BUMBLEANCE affectionately called Elliot and Jayden their “two heart warriors” who shared the “same chromosome disorder” and “heart defect”.

Jayden English was also pictured on the social media of the service over the years.

Kim English was mentioned in a Christmas 2020 social media post by BUMBLEance. In a statement she said she had so much respect for the staff and crew of the ambulance service for children.

She added that she was hugely appreciative of all the times they had brought her and her children “safe and sound” to Dublin and back.

In a statement last month BUMBLEance said the English family “touched the hearts of many” during their time travelling with them.

“We will always cherish the memories we have and remember the times we shared on board. Our team is without words as we try to process this unimaginable loss.”

Meanwhile, the English family have called on members of the public to keep the 14-year-old girl in their prayers as she continues to be treated at CHI.

In a statement they also asked for their “dignity and right to grieve” to be respected.

John James English, an older sibling of the deceased, posted on social media that Elliot was “in God’s arms” and back with his parents Philip, Kim and brothers Callum and Jayden.

Mr and Mrs English and their two children Callum and Jayden were laid to rest in Kilbarry cemetery in Waterford city last month following a requiem mass in the Sacred Heart Church in the Folly.

Mourners were asked to make a donation to CHI in lieu of flowers.

Funeral arrangements for Elliot will be finalised in the coming days.

Two people have appeared before Waterford District Court charged in connection with the arson attack. Another four people were arrested in relation to the incident. They were subsequently released without charge.

Files have been sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).