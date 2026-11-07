Schools and hospitals 'always have to be prepared' for bomb threats says minister

MINISTER FOR EDUCATION Hildegarde Naughton has said schools and hospitals “always have to be prepared” for the prospect of bomb threats.

It comes as several Irish media outlets were targeted by bomb threats on Friday, following similar hoax threats against airlines across parts of Europe earlier in the week.

Two major EU events are set to take place in Dublin next week, heightening concerns around the threats.

Authorities are gearing up for their biggest-ever security operation, as the capital prepares to host more than 50 world leaders.

Speaking at the Fine Gael ard fheis at University College Cork, Naughton said “there have been concerns,” but that “there are procedures in place”.

“From the schools’ perspective, there have been concerns in relation to this and our schools have been very proactive,” she added.

“I’ve engaged with the Minister for Justice as well in relation to this, to make sure that all safeguards are put in place, and we’re protecting all of our citizens and our students as well”.

Pressed on whether threats against schools and hospitals were considered likely, Naughton said: “I think we always have to be prepared.

“We have EU leaders coming to this country, but, again, we need to really reassure people that there is a huge amount of work happening around our security within the State”, she said.

‘Extremely concerning’

Also speaking at the ard fheis, Minister for Foreign Affairs Helen McEntee said it was vital to establish who was behind the threats and determine whether they were linked to the wider spate of hoax incidents across Europe.

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“Of course, it is extremely concerning. At the same time, it just highlights that none of us are averse to these risks”, she said.

In relation to next week’s EU events, McEntee said, “We are absolutely prepared to respond to any type of risk or threat.”

She said gardaí would lead security arrangements for next week’s summit, working closely with the Defence Forces, State agencies and international partners.

On the possibility of Russian involvement in the hoax threats, McEntee said it was too early to draw conclusions, but noted the growing number of hybrid attacks attributed to Russia across Europe.

“What our authorities are trying to understand from our aviation authorities, our safety agency, as well as across the EU, is whether all of this is interconnected and linked, and then where is it coming directly from. So I just think it’s too early to tell”, McEntee said.