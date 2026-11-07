The national forecaster warned of poor visibility and difficult travelling conditions as a result. Alamy Stock Photo
Weather Warning

Motorists warned of difficult travelling conditions as fog warning issued

The warning is valid from 9pm this evening until 11am on Sunday, Met Éireann said.
12.37pm, 7 Nov 2026
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DENSE FOG IS to develop across Ireland from 9pm this evening, impacting all counties in the Republic aside from Donegal.

A Status Yellow weather warning for fog has been issued. It is valid until 11am on Sunday, Met Éireann said.

The national forecaster warned of poor visibility and difficult travelling conditions as a result. Today’s warning follows an earlier warning for Leinster, Munster and Galway that lapsed this morning.

Today is forecast to remain cool. Sunny spells are expected with some isolated showers throughout the day. Highest temperatures will be between 7 and 11 degrees.

Met Éireann said Sunday will be largely dry with similar temperatures and conditions.

Foggy and misty conditions are likely to run into Monday morning before lifting to give way to moderate winds and a mix of cloud and sunny spells.

Tuesday looks set to start bright and dry. Temperatures between 9 and 14 degrees are forecast.

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