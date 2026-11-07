The candidate

Watch: The Candidate live from the Fine Gael ard fheis

The Journal’s politics podcast comes to you from Fine Gael’s ard fheis in UCC, where the podcast looks at the party’s identity crisis, the debate over “woke” politics and what Simon Harris wants Fine Gael to stand for next.
6.29pm, 7 Nov 2026
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The Journal / YouTube

FINE GAEL MEMBERS have gathered in UCC for a two-day ard fheis with an awkward question hanging over the party: what does it actually stand for now?

Its own renewal report has pointed to uncertainty over the party’s identity, while a proposed motion on “woke” politics exposed some of the tensions over where it should go next.

Recorded live from Cork, The Candidate podcast – with Christina Finn, Jane Matthews, and Lise Hand – looks at Simon Harris’s leadership, the party’s relationship with Fianna Fáil and whether Fine Gael can turn all that soul-searching into a clearer direction.

Watch the full episode above or here on YouTube, and subscribe on Apple, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.

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