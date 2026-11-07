Watch: The Candidate live from the Fine Gael ard fheis

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FINE GAEL MEMBERS have gathered in UCC for a two-day ard fheis with an awkward question hanging over the party: what does it actually stand for now?
Its own renewal report has pointed to uncertainty over the party’s identity, while a proposed motion on “woke” politics exposed some of the tensions over where it should go next.
Recorded live from Cork, The Candidate podcast – with Christina Finn, Jane Matthews, and Lise Hand – looks at Simon Harris’s leadership, the party’s relationship with Fianna Fáil and whether Fine Gael can turn all that soul-searching into a clearer direction.
Watch the full episode above or here on YouTube, and subscribe on Apple, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.
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