Taoiseach Micheál Martin leads tributes after fatal Kraków shooting

TAOISEACH MICHEÁL MARTIN has expressed his shock over a shooting in Kraków, Poland, which has claimed six lives and left at least 15 others injured.

The shooting took place at about 3pm local time (2pm Irish time) when a man drove onto the city’s Main Square and “began shooting at random people”, police said.

Four women and two men were killed, while 15 others were reported wounded so far.

Two police officers were among those injured, with one remaining in a critical condition.

Emergency responders gather after a deadly shooting at the Main Market Square of Krakow. Getty Images Getty Images

The alleged gunman was a Polish citizen and is in custody, Kraków police said on X.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has paid tribute to the victims on X, saying he “was shocked by the mass shooting in Kraków’s main square”.

“Our thoughts are with the Polish people, the victims, their families and friends, and first responders following this callous attack on a busy Saturday,” he added.

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Shocked by the mass shooting in Kraków’s main square that left at least six dead and many injured, including police officers. Our thoughts are with the Polish people, the victims, their families & friends, and first responders following this callous attack on a busy Saturday. — Micheál Martin (@MichealMartinTD) November 7, 2026

Meanwhile, Minister for Foreign Affairs Helen McEntee has also paid tribute to the victims and their families.

She added that the Irish embassy in Warsaw is currently monitoring the situation.

“Any Irish citizens in the area should follow the directions of local authorities”, McEntee said on X.

The European Union’s foreign affairs chief Kaja Kallas called the shooting “a tragedy that will be felt far beyond Poland”.

“In this moment of grief, Poland does not stand alone”, Kallas said.

On X, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that “there can be no justification for this attack, and we trust the perpetrator will face justice”.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said that “Germany stands shoulder to shoulder with Poland as a friend and partner during these difficult times.”

The motive behind the attack remains unknown as investigations remain ongoing.