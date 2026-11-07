Quiz: How much do you know about beetles and Beatles?

Sign in. It’s quick, free and it’s up to you.
An account is an optional way to support the work we do. Find out more.
Sign in. It’s quick, free and it’s up to you.
An account is an optional way to support the work we do. Find out more.
BEATLEMANIA OFFICIALLY HIT Ireland 63 years ago today when The Beatles played their first and only concerts in Dublin.
On 7 November 1963, the UK band played two back-to-back shows at The Adelphi Cinema on Middle Abbey Street in Dublin.
Meanwhile, earlier this month a rare beetle that oozes substance from its knees when it’s attacked was rediscovered for the first time in nearly 60 years in Wales.
To honour this un-beetle-ievable month, we’ve put together a quiz to test your knowledge of all things beetles and Beatles.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
have your say