The Beatles played in Dublin 63 years ago today (file photo). Alamy Stock Photo
Quiz

Quiz: How much do you know about beetles and Beatles?

This month is a pretty big deal for fans of beetles and Beatles.
10.01pm, 7 Nov 2026
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BEATLEMANIA OFFICIALLY HIT Ireland 63 years ago today when The Beatles played their first and only concerts in Dublin.

On 7 November 1963, the UK band played two back-to-back shows at The Adelphi Cinema on Middle Abbey Street in Dublin. 

Meanwhile, earlier this month a rare beetle that oozes substance from its knees when it’s attacked was rediscovered for the first time in nearly 60 years in Wales.

To honour this un-beetle-ievable month, we’ve put together a quiz to test your knowledge of all things beetles and Beatles.

In what year did The Beatles form?
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1957
1962

1960
1959
True or false: The dung beetle uses the Milky Way for orientation?
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True
False
Which of the core four members of The Beatles temporarily left the band in 1968 during the White Album sessions?
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John Lennon
Paul McCartney

George Harrison
Ringo Starr
How did the death watch beetle get its name?
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It burrows into watches and destroys them
The species has only ever been found on dead bodies

People believed the noise it makes to communicate was a death omen
It was the only name for a beetle that hadn't been used already
Which of the following artists was never a member of The Beatles?
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Pete Best
Stuart Sutcliffe

Norman Chapman
Elton John
Approximately how many species of beetles have been recorded?
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40
400

400,000
400,000,000
According to the Guinness Book of World Records, The Beatles are the best-selling music act in history. Including albums, singles, and digital downloads, how many units have they sold worldwide?
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Over 600 million
Over 30 million

Over 600,000 million
Over seven million
What is the literal translation of the following Irish seanfhocal: 'Aithníonn ciaróg ciaróg eile?'
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It takes a beetle to know a beetle
One beetle recognises another

You can't put an old beetle on young shoulders
There's no beetle like your own beetle
Which of these Disney movies did The Beatles nearly voice four characters in?
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The Jungle Book
The Sword in the Stone

101 Dalmatians
The Love Bug
True or false: Ladybirds are a type of beetle
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True
False
Answer all the questions to see your result!
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You scored out of !
Goliath beetle!
Share your result:
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You scored out of !
Common carpet beetle!
Share your result:
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You scored out of !
Dung beetle!
Share your result:

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