Quiz: How much do you know about beetles and Beatles?

BEATLEMANIA OFFICIALLY HIT Ireland 63 years ago today when The Beatles played their first and only concerts in Dublin.

On 7 November 1963, the UK band played two back-to-back shows at The Adelphi Cinema on Middle Abbey Street in Dublin.

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Meanwhile, earlier this month a rare beetle that oozes substance from its knees when it’s attacked was rediscovered for the first time in nearly 60 years in Wales.

To honour this un-beetle-ievable month, we’ve put together a quiz to test your knowledge of all things beetles and Beatles.