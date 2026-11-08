GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news you need to know as you start the day.

Kraków

1. A Polish man with far-right views drove into a busy central square in Kraków on Saturday and opened fire, killing six people including a British citizen and injuring 15 others before police shot and wounded him, authorities said.

Waterford

2. A company that raffles homes, cars and money in prize draws cancelled a planned draw for a house in Co Waterford after pushback from locals.

Waterford-based Blaa Giveaways called off the raffle for the five-bed home in Tramore following discussions with angry locals.

Fine Gael ard fheis

3. The cost of a united Ireland could be up to €25 billion in year one, a report from Fine Gael said.

The figure is the highest year-one cost projection contained in Fine Gael’s “blueprint” for Irish unity, which also sets out a more favourable annual cost of €3.2 billion in the first year, depending on the design of the constitutional change.

Israel

4. Israeli President Isaac Herzog said he was giving opposition candidate Gadi Eisenkot the first opportunity to form a governing coalition following elections on 27 October.

Eisenkot, a former military chief who ran as the main challenger to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, is now a step closer to ousting Israel’s longest-serving premier.

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White House

5. UFC boss Dana White is to meet US President Donald Trump to discuss his offer of the role of White House press secretary.

Writing on Truth Social, Trump said he had offered the role to the ”violent Fighter and Warrior”, who would help the Trump administration defend against the “Lunatic Left”.

Social welfare

6. Tánaiste Simon Harris said ‘the dole is a safety net, not a way of life’ in his address at the Fine Gael ard fheis on Saturday evening.

Speaking at his party conference at University College Cork, Harris said that at a time of full employment, it was “simply not acceptable” for anyone to remain on the unemployment register year after year.

Hybrid threats

7. As Dublin prepares to host the next EPC summit on Thursday, with dozens of government leaders landing on our shores, the threat of hybrid warfare is the main subject being discussed.

Noel Baker looks at disinformation campaigns targeting EU enlargement that have become a feature of such attacks

Offshore wind

8. It is understandable why an Irish government minister would feel wary about committing to any deadline for a big infrastructure project.

Paul O’Donoghue casts his eye on the government’s aim to build six large offshore windfarms, each capable of supplying hundreds of thousands of homes with electricity – the target deadline for which will certainly be missed.

Winners and losers

9. Every weekend, our political team casts an eye over the events inside and outside Leinster House that have people talking.

It’s been a busy week – see the rundown of the political winners and losers of the week.