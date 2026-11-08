UFC President and CEO Dana White attends a press conference following the UFC Freedom 250 fight. Alamy Stock Photo
White House

UFC boss Dana White to meet Trump over press secretary job offer

White is the president and chief executive of the Ultimate Fighting Championship.
8.23am, 8 Nov 2026
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DANA WHITE IS to meet US President Donald Trump to discuss his offer of the role of press secretary.

White is the president and chief executive of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), the global mixed martial arts organisation. Its most famous former fighters include Conor McGregor.

Writing on Truth Social, Trump said he had offered the role to the ”violent Fighter and Warrior”, who would help the Trump administration defend against the “Lunatic Left”.

He requested that White bring with him to the White House six named fighters to act as “assistants”, including former Russian MMA fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov.

“Dana will be a Press Secretary like none other. Dana, please take the job!”

Speaking to reporters at an event in London, White confirmed he would be meeting with the president.

“I have a meeting on Monday,” he said. “I’m flying to DC right now and I’m sure we’ll have something to talk about after that.”

president-donald-trump-talks-with-ufc-president-and-ceo-dana-white-at-an-event-at-the-red-rock-casino-resort-and-spa-in-las-vegas-wednesday-aug-5-2026-ap-photomark-schiefelbein Trump talks with White at an event in Las Vegas in August. AP Photo / Mark Schiefelbein AP Photo / Mark Schiefelbein / Mark Schiefelbein

White has been a noted ally of Trump and has spoken in support of him on the campaign trail. In June, a UFC event was held on the lawn of the White House to celebrate the nation’s 250-year anniversary. It coincided with Trump’s 80th birthday.

The role is currently unfilled after the speedy departure of Katie Zacharia, who lasted just five days and a single widely-criticised press briefing. She had replaced Karoline Leavitt, who held the role from January 2025 to August 2026.

Trump’s appeal to White shows the White House readying for a more combative style of operation after the Democrats swept both Houses in the midterm elections.

On Friday, he named Stephen Miller, architect of his hardline immigration policy, as his new chief of staff.

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