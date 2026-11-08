A still from a livestream of the event. Unhinged Promotions
Fight night

TikToker-organised boxing event descends into chaos in Kilkenny

Two men were arrested, and a third man was hospitalised following an assault.
11.08am, 8 Nov 2026
707

A KILKENNY BOXING event organised by a well-known British TikToker ended in chaos on Saturday night, with two men arrested and another hospitalised with serious injuries.

Social media influencer HSTikkyTokky (real name Harrison Sullivan), whose infamy grew after he featured on Louis Theroux’s ‘Inside the Manosphere’ documentary, had organised the event.

The main card at Unhinged 003 was a fight between rappers Russ Millions and Kirky. The event was held at The Hub at Cillín Hill.

The well-attended series of boxing matches descended into chaos when one influencer fighting in the ring jumped out to confront anti-immigration activist Tommy Robinson, who was sitting ringside.

Robinson is currently on bail awaiting sentencing for his conviction on two counts of harassment of journalists.

The brawl triggered disorder across dozens of others and the event was shut down.

A garda spokesperson confirmed gardaí attended the scene of a number of incidents at around 9pm.

One man in his 30s was assaulted and brought to St Luke’s Hospital for treatment. A man in his 20s was arrested and is detained at a garda station.

A second man, aged in his teens, was arrested for violent disorder and has since been charged. He is due to appear in court later today.

Investigations into the matter remain ongoing, the spokesperson added.

Author
Send Tip or Correction
Close
JournalTv
News in 60 seconds
Good Morning
The 9 at 9 Planned house raffle cancelled after local backlash, Polish police release details on mass shooter, and hybrid threats hitting the EU.
2 hrs ago
1.4k
The Journal supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie