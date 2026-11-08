TikToker-organised boxing event descends into chaos in Kilkenny

A KILKENNY BOXING event organised by a well-known British TikToker ended in chaos on Saturday night, with two men arrested and another hospitalised with serious injuries.

Social media influencer HSTikkyTokky (real name Harrison Sullivan), whose infamy grew after he featured on Louis Theroux’s ‘Inside the Manosphere’ documentary, had organised the event.

The main card at Unhinged 003 was a fight between rappers Russ Millions and Kirky. The event was held at The Hub at Cillín Hill.

The well-attended series of boxing matches descended into chaos when one influencer fighting in the ring jumped out to confront anti-immigration activist Tommy Robinson, who was sitting ringside.

Robinson is currently on bail awaiting sentencing for his conviction on two counts of harassment of journalists.

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The brawl triggered disorder across dozens of others and the event was shut down.

Influencer boxing just had its own Conor McGregor vs Khabib Nurmagomedov brawl https://t.co/DYW7qMZX66 — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) November 8, 2026

A garda spokesperson confirmed gardaí attended the scene of a number of incidents at around 9pm.

One man in his 30s was assaulted and brought to St Luke’s Hospital for treatment. A man in his 20s was arrested and is detained at a garda station.

A second man, aged in his teens, was arrested for violent disorder and has since been charged. He is due to appear in court later today.

Investigations into the matter remain ongoing, the spokesperson added.