Rank and file gardaí cancel work-to-rule action planned for EU Presidency events this week

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LAST UPDATE | 33 mins ago
A WORK-TO-RULE INDUSTRIAL action by rank-and-file gardaí has been cancelled ahead of the EU Presidency summit this week.
It is understood that the Garda Representative Association (GRA) will now stand down its action, which was due to start on Tuesday, after talks with the Garda Commissioner.
On 27 October gardaí voted in favour of a work-to-rule in a survey by the GRA. The key issues are around workplace conditions and the alleged abandonment of working time rules during the EU Presidency events.
The GRA’s central executive committee met on Monday evening and voted to lift the industrial action.
For most of the next week gardaí from across the country will be deployed to Dublin and Shannon to manage what is being dubbed as the largest security operation in the history of the State.
In recent days the GRA met with Garda Commissioner Justin Kelly and other senior management to try and find a way through the impasse.
It is understood that during the talks garda management asked the GRA to reconsider and appealed to them to consider the “national interest”.
Civil servants will be striking on 12 November during the European Political Community meeting in Dublin when the main summit is taking place, gardaí will also be restricting their workplace flexibility.
In a statement, the GRA said “significant progress” after its president Niall Hodgins and general secretary Ronan Slevin met with Garda Commissioner Justin Kelly and Deputy Commissioner Paul Cleary .
“We are now satisfied with the assurances and commitments given and following a special meeting of our Central Executive Committee in the last hour, it has been agreed to Stand Down our Work To Rule Position for the five days commencing tomorrow, November 10,” the GRA said.
It said the decision follows agreement with garda management on a number of key issues, including on pay, overtime and subsistence payments.
The deal also covers mileage in the Dublin Metropolitan Region during this week’s events and overtime for gardaí travelling over 100km to police this week’s events in Dublin.
“We regard these as a number of ‘wins’ for you the members, to reflect the extraordinary work you have delivered,” the GRA leadership told members on Monday night.
“We wish to thank Commissioner Kelly and his team for their positive engagement, but most of all, we want to thank the GRA membership for their continued patience and dedication to duty during these intense negotiations.
With reporting by Niall O’Connor
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