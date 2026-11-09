Garth Brooks standing tickets to cost more than twice as much as his last Irish shows

FANS BUYING STANDING tickets for Garth Brooks’ concerts in Galway, Kilkenny, Limerick and Cork next year will pay more than twice the price charged for his last Irish shows.

Pit and general standing tickets will cost €136.25, while seated tickets are priced at €156.25.

Ticketmaster service charges will apply on top of those prices.

For his five Croke Park concerts in September 2022, general standing tickets cost €65.56 and seated tickets were €81, excluding service charges.

That makes next year’s standing tickets €70.69 more expensive, an increase of almost 108%. Seated tickets have risen by €75.25, or almost 93%.

The comparison comes with a qualification though: prices for the 2022 concerts had been held at the rates fans would have paid for Brooks’ cancelled Croke Park shows in 2014.

Brooks is also playing two nights in Belfast next year, where tickets are priced at £115 (€140), also before Ticketmaster service charges.

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The country singer announced last week that he will play 10 concerts across five locations in May and June 2027, with Dublin absent from the itinerary.

Tickets go on sale this Thursday, 12 November, at 8am through Ticketmaster.

The tour will visit:

Boucher Road, Belfast: 21 and 22 May

Pearse Stadium, Galway: 29 and 30 May

UPMC Nowlan Park, Kilkenny: 4 and 5 June

TUS Gaelic Grounds, Limerick: 11 and 12 June

SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Cork: 18 and 19 June

Promoter Peter Aiken has said there will be no premium charge for the pit area closest to the stage, which will cost the same as general standing.

Announcing the tour, Brooks said: “This has been a dream of mine since the first time we played Ireland. Once you get a taste of how the Irish love music, you can’t play there enough!”

His last Irish visit saw him perform five sold-out nights at Croke Park in September 2022, attended by around 400,000 fans.

Those concerts followed the cancellation of five planned shows at the stadium in 2014 after Dublin City Council granted licences for only three.

Brooks declined to proceed with the reduced run, and all five concerts were cancelled.