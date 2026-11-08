Multiple pedestrians injured after car crash in South Dublin

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LAST UPDATE | 9 mins ago
MULTIPLE PEOPLE ARE understood to have been injured following a car crash in South Dublin.
Gardaí are currently at the scene of the crash, which happened in the Dún Laoghaire area, and has been described as “serious” by gardaí.
It is understood that a car collided with a group of pedestrians in Monkstown, and there are multiple injuries.
Sources have also told The Journal that the driver is receiving medical attention for a condition.
Local Fine Gael councillor Dan Carson said that he was “shocked and saddened” to hear about the incident.
“My thoughts are with the first responders currently on scene, and the families of those affected,” he said.
“You just have to take one look around at the shock and sadness in the area, but like this area always does, it will come together.”
Gardaí are investigating the cause of the accident.
A garda spokesperson said there is no further information at this time.
More to follow.
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