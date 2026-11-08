Alamy
BreakingMonkstown

Multiple pedestrians injured after car crash in South Dublin

The crash happened in the Dún Laoghaire area.
4.43pm, 8 Nov 2026
4.7k

LAST UPDATE | 9 mins ago

MULTIPLE PEOPLE ARE understood to have been injured following a car crash in South Dublin.

Gardaí are currently at the scene of the crash, which happened in the Dún Laoghaire area, and has been described as “serious” by gardaí.

It is understood that a car collided with a group of pedestrians in Monkstown, and there are multiple injuries.

Sources have also told The Journal that the driver is receiving medical attention for a condition.

Local Fine Gael councillor Dan Carson said that he was “shocked and saddened” to hear about the incident. 

“My thoughts are with the first responders currently on scene, and the families of those affected,” he said.

“You just have to take one look around at the shock and sadness in the area, but like this area always does, it will come together.”

Gardaí are investigating the cause of the accident.

A garda spokesperson said there is no further information at this time.

More to follow.

Author
Send Tip or Correction
Close
JournalTv
News in 60 seconds
The Journal supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie