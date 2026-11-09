'A very fair offer': Taoiseach and Tánaiste tout proposed pay hike in public sector talks

THE TAOISEACH AND Tánaiste have talked up the latest pay deal on offer in a bid to quell public sector unrest.

Sunday saw a significantly enhanced pay proposal to public sector unions, which government sources argue would offer guaranteed rate increases of 10.5% or 11% cumulatively for every public servant.

Micheál Martin told reporters today there is “a very fair offer” on the table, arguing that it is a much improved offer for unions.

Unions are preparing for a second day of national strike action on Thursday 12 November in a bitter dispute with the government over a new pay agreement, with the strike set to come on the same day as European and world leaders visit Dublin as part of Ireland’s EU presidency. Work-to-rule industrial action remains in operation.

Under the new offer, lower-paid public servants would see a bigger package and increases, some benefiting by up to 17.8%.

The proposal would include by a significant additional back payment of €1,200 or 2%, whichever is higher, in 2026 bringing pay increases for 2026 to 4% for public servants.

Speaking on Monday, Martin said the government needs a sustainable budget so that it can expand public services into the future.

Advertisement

“We want to be in a position in the future as well to have a sustainable budget that will allow us to continue to recruit teachers and nurses and special needs assistants, and many more gardaí and so forth,” Mr Martin said.

Meanwhile, speaking in Brussels, Tánaiste and Finance Minister Simon Harris said “more effort” is needed to get a deal over the line.

“I don’t want to say anything that’s provocative or escalatory, while I’m asking others to de-escalate,” Harris said.

“But what I would say is the government has made a significant move by any fair objective. It is a significantly improved offer from the perspective of the unions and their members.”

Harris said there are “limitations to what any government can do, but we have moved”, and he hoped that comes through in Monday’s talks.

“There needs to be more effort put in today to trying to find a resolution than plan a strike,” the Fine Gael leader said.

Harris added that the talks are in a “very different space now” compared to when unions balloted members for industrial action.

“At the time, they sought and secured an overwhelming mandate for that action. You have to remember there hadn’t been formal offers, and perhaps there hadn’t even been formal substantive talks,” Harris said.

“When you have a government that was able to cut tax on your pay only a couple of weeks ago, that will take effect from January, and is now in a position of wanting to increase your pay as well. That people would try and respond in the spirit that that’s put forward.”